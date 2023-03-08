Integrative Cancer Centers of America: ICCA Launches FivePoints Cancer Care to Destroy Late-Stage and Recurrent Tumors without Surgery or Systemic Chemo

FivePoints Cancer Care is a first-ever, comprehensive cancer treatment designed to combine Integrative Cancer Care, Live Cell Tumor Profiling, Tumor-Specific Immunotherapy, and Tumor-Specific Hyperthermia preceding Short-Course Radiation, ultimately followed with Non-Surgical Tumor Cryoablation - all with the intent to destroy cancerous tumors without surgery or chemotherapy - and within very short, three-week treatment cycle!

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Gregory DiRienzo, CEO of ICCA Global (www.iccahelp.com) announces the North American introduction of FivePoints Cancer Care, a uniquely individualized and minimally invasive, pioneering cancer treatment designed to destroy solid tumors of the breast, liver, colon, kidneys, lungs, prostate, and more!

ICCA's Chief Medical Officer, Hebert Schramm, MD, explains that "ICCA physicians have used these regimens within separate settings for over thirty years on thousands of patients - BUT NEVER WITHIN A COMBINED TREATMENT REGIMENT!

FivePoints Cancer Care consists of:

Integrative Cancer Care

Live Cell Tumor Profiling

Tumor-Specific Immunotherapy

Tumor-Specific Hyperthermia with Short-course Radiation, and;

Non-Surgical Tumor-Specific Cryoablation

FivePoints Cancer Care offers a "tumor-busting" therapy specifically designed to destroy primary and metastatic tumors without surgery or massive amounts of chemotherapy; often cancers are considered "untreatable " by many established cancer centers practicing throughout the world."

ICCA chief oncologist, Salvador Vargas, MD., says FivePointsCancer Care was purposely developed to serve three vitally important functions:

Destroy Late-Stage and Recurrent without surgery, without large volumes of systemic chemotherapy, and; without causing collateral damage to surrounding critical organs or tissues.

Prevents rogue cancer stem cells ("CSC") often found within the halo of the remnant tumor, spreading to other organs or tissues; thus, avoiding the potential for future cancer recurrence (metastatic breast cancer, etc.).

Enhances Immune Cell Response to better identify evasive cancer cells leading to the destruction, hampering, or even reversing progressive tumor growth.

ICCA is recognized worldwide for instigating significant reduction, shrinkage, and often complete necrosis (death) of aggressive cancer tumors, without damaging surrounding tissues. ICCA treats at first-class treatment centers in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and satellite locations in San Clemente and Los Angeles, California.

