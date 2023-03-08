Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DVBV ISIN: US7243241087 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PISHPOSH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PISHPOSH INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.03.2023 | 16:05
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PishPosh, Inc. Announces Pricing of $9.1 Million Initial Public Offering

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PishPosh, Inc. (NASDAQ: BABY) ("PishPosh" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing online retailer of premium baby products, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,820,000 shares of common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $9,100,000 of gross proceeds to the Company.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market today, under the symbol "BABY." The offering is expected to close on or about March 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Boustead Securities, LLC, via email: [email protected] , or by calling +1 (949) 502-4408, or by standard mail at Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA . In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-263805) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 14, 2023 . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PishPosh

PishPosh is a rapidly growing online retailer of premium baby products. Based on our experience in the industry, we believe that, since its founding in 2015, PishPosh has established itself as a leading e-commerce platform with an extraordinarily engaged customer base of middle- and upper-class mothers. PishPosh distinguishes itself by offering new and unique brands/products that inspire moms to shop. We are primarily a baby gear distributor based in Lakewood, New Jersey . We showcase and sell our products through our showroom boutique and our website, www.pishposhbaby.com, third party marketplaces like Amazon.com and our boutique (on site).

Learn more at www.pishposhbaby.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the proposed offering. No assurance can be given that the underwriters will exercise their overallotment option. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in PishPosh's filings with the SEC. PishPosh's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, PishPosh expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PishPosh's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE PishPosh, Inc.

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.