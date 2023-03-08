Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - On February 24, 2023, The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) (the "Company" or "Hashco") issued a secured convertible debenture to Stock Trend Capital Inc. (formerly, World Class Extractions Inc.) in the amount of $750,000 (the "Hash Debenture"). The Hash Debenture bears interest at 5% per annum, and matures on May 31, 2023 (the "Maturity Date").

Stock Trend has the option to convert the Hash Debenture, including accrued but unpaid interest, into common shares of HashCo at $0.05 per common share.

The Hash Debenture is secured by way of a general security agreement.

The use of proceeds of the Hash Debenture will be used for general working capital.

HashCo is a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo intends to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. HashCo intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards. As of the date of this press release, HashCo is actively seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada, with the goal of crafting and introducing to the regulated market authentic products which reflect quality and innovation.

