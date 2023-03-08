Trianz Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification in the US and India

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology and services firm, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the US and India two times in a row. This year, 91% of the employees said it's a great place to work.





Great Place to Work® certification is the global standard for recognizing a company's success in creating a workplace culture that promotes employee happiness, retention, and productivity. The certification is based on feedback from employees and an assessment of the company's policies and practices, including its culture, leadership, trust, and respect. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The employee survey platform empowers leaders with real-time reporting and insights to make strategic people decisions.

To achieve this recognition, Trianz underwent a rigorous evaluation process where current employees were surveyed about their experience working at Trianz. As a result of this evaluation, Trianz achieved impressive scores of around 90% across parameters like respect for people, fairness at the workplace, employees' sense of pride in their work, and camaraderie between people. These scores reflect Trianz' commitment to creating an engaging workplace culture that values employees, promotes collaboration, and fosters growth, development, and innovation.

"We are honored to have earned Great Place to Work certification once again and proud of the positive workplace culture we have built," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "This recognition is all the more important as we grow with our IP led model and launch cutting-edge platforms like Concierto - a multi-cloud, zero code platform to Migrate, Manage, and Maximize between clouds faster and cheaper, and Extrica - a configurable Data Mesh Platform built on AWS. We recognize that our employees are our most valuable assets, and this certification reinforces our commitment to promote innovation by helping our employees reach their full potential."

Trianz has implemented a range of policies and initiatives to promote employee well-being and create a positive and engaging work environment. These include career development programs, wellness initiatives, and flexible and inclusive workplace culture.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work yet again," said Sujit Sahoo, VP of Human Capital, Trianz. "As we work towards helping our clients accelerate their digital transformation, we believe it is critical to attract and retain a highly motivated and committed talent pool dedicated to delivering the highest value to our clients and other stakeholders. Our employees are the backbone of our success, and we are committed to providing them with the resources they need to thrive both personally and professionally."

The Great Place to Work Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz' portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

About Crossing the Digital Faultline

Authored by Sri Manchala, Crossing the Digital Faultline is a data-driven analysis of digital transformations worldwide. It explores the causal factors, the tectonic shifts we will see across industries worldwide and the art and science of leading transformations successfully.

