NEURONES: 7.8% net profit in 2022

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2022 annual results Nanterre, March 8, 2023 (after trading)

7.8% net profit in 2022

Accounts as at December 31 (audited and in €m)20212022
Revenues579.9665.4
Business operating profit (1)64.2 (11.1%)77 (11.6%)
Operating profit61.6 (10.6%)72.9 (11%)
Financial profit0.20
Income tax(18.8)(21.1)
Net profit42.9 (7.4%)51.8 (7.8%)
- of which, group share37.744.3
Free cash flow (2)51.837.6
Cash and cash equivalents (net of financial debt) (3)264.6271.8
Staff at year-end5,8696,406

(1) Prior to cost of bonus shares and impairment of assets.
(2) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments.
(3) Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

The 2022 financial year was another year of high growth in both business (+14.7%, of which +14.2% organic) and results. At €51.8m, net profit is up by 20.7% (compared to 22.6% in 2021).

At €271.8m (or €11.2 per share), net cash is up slightly.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (on May 10, after the closing of the stock exchange).

Driven by solid underlying trends (cloud and digital) and benefiting from significant embedded growth, NEURONES has everything it needs to achieve another year of profitable growth.

At the Shareholders' Meeting on June 8, the Board will suggest paying a dividend of €1.1 per share for 2022.

About NEURONES
With over 6,500 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

