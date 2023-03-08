Bulverde, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Nomad Internet, an American provider of rural wireless internet service, announces a new cutting-edge Wi-Fi service for travel, home, and office use in areas traditionally underserved by traditional ISPs.

The new service is designed to provide reliable internet access and backup internet connections for those who need it, such as digital nomads and businesses. The goal is to make Wi-Fi more accessible and reliable for people on the go.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this innovative Wi-Fi service that allows remote workers to stay connected while traveling," said Jessica Garza, Co-founder of Nomad Internet.

"In today's digital world, where we are increasingly reliant on the internet for work and leisure, it is important to have a dependable connection. We believe this service will provide remote workers with reliable high-speed Wi-Fi access no matter where they are," she added.

The Wi-Fi service is powered by Nomad Internet's proprietary wireless mesh network technology, which allows for seamless roaming across multiple locations. By partnering with local internet service providers in remote areas, Nomad Internet also provides a backup connection in case the primary one goes down.

Nomad Internet offers Wi-Fi plans customized to fit any budget and usage needs, from basic plans to more comprehensive offerings, including unlimited data access. All plans come with complimentary technical support and customer service.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best internet experience possible," said Garza. "Our goal is to make reliable internet access available wherever our customers are, and we believe this Wi-Fi service will do just that."

Nomad Internet seeks to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas by providing users with high-speed internet on the go. To learn more about Nomad Internet's services and plans, please visit nomadinternet.com.

About Nomad Internet:

Nomad Internet is an American wireless internet service provider focused on providing wireless high-speed internet to rural communities nationwide. Instead of using traditional Internet wires, Nomad Internet does it by transmitting wireless Internet access directly to homes, businesses and even while traveling. To learn more, visit nomadinternet.com.

