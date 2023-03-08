Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, publishes its evaluation report on the alignment with the European taxonomy carried out by Ethifinance, an innovative European rating, research and advisory group, at the service of sustainable finance.

The Green Taxonomy is a classification tool that measures and makes transparent the environmental sustainability of companies' activities. Its purpose is to direct funding towards companies that support the Green Deal for Europe's goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Activity 100% in line with the European taxonomy

On 16 February 2023, EthiFinance analysed the level of alignment to the European green taxonomy of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies' 2022 activities. The study carried out confirms that the Company's business (Sales, CAPEX and OPEX) is eligible and 100% aligned with Objective 1 "Climate Change Mitigation" of the European Green Taxonomy.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said "We are very proud to be the first cement company to declare that our business is 100% in line with the European taxonomy. This report by Ethifinance demonstrates Hoffmann Green Cement's pioneering position and attests, with proven elements, to the quality and transparency of our model based on the development and marketing of clinker-free decarbonated cements

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

