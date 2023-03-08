Veteran Entertainment Television: VET Tv Announces Release of 'Tactical Treasures'

Military's #1 Streaming Service Adds Beloved Podcast from JDog Brands to Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / A podcast focusing on the stories of veterans and military spouses - and the keepsakes that made a difference in their lives - is the subject of the newest podcast, now available on VET Tv's streaming platform.





Tactical Treasures host Tracy "Mrs. JDog" Flanagan





Tactical Treasures, a podcast produced by JDog Brands, gives veterans and spouses the chance to talk about objects, lessons, and moments in their lives that they turned into the 'tactical treasures' in their military career, business, or life. The show's host is Tracy "Mrs. JDog" Flanagan, the co-founder of JDog Brands.

"VET Tv has always prided itself on authentic storytelling," said Waco Hoover, VET Tv's CEO. "Tactical Treasures gives our audience a chance to meet a mix of big names and people you've never heard of - and hear compelling and impactful stories you won't get elsewhere."

Flanagan is no stranger to the veteran ecosystem and those that occupy it. Since co-founding JDog Brands with her husband, Army veteran Jerry "JDog" Flanagan, in 2011, Tracy founded and leads the JDog Spouses, a support community that provides advice, resources, and other ways to balance family while growing a JDog Brands business. She's also a mentor for AMPLIFY, the Military Spouse Program through Hiring Our Heroes.

"I'm really happy to expand Tactical Treasures to the VET Tv audience," Flanagan said. "I've found such joy in gaining insight into our wonderful guests and the things they hold dear, and I know VET Tv's audience will too."

Past guests on the podcast include: Former CIA director and retired 4-star general David Petraeus; U.S. Army Ranger legend Matt Eversmann of "Black Hawk Down" fame; Mark Harper, CEO of We Are The Mighty; and Tim Jensen, the chief brand officer and co-owner of GruntStyle.

All episodes are available on VET Tv's "Tactical Treasures" page now, with new episodes released on a weekly basis.

ABOUT VET Tv

VET Tv is a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health of those who served. The company is a U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and Veteran community. Visit www.VeteranTV.com to tune in -- and join the conversation on our YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter pages. For media queries, contact press@veterantv.com.

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with nearly 300 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

