Mittwoch, 08.03.2023
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Tradegate
07.03.23
16:55 Uhr
47,350 Euro
+0,250
+0,53 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.03.2023 | 18:34
Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on January 25th


Consolidated Revenue: €272.3m

Organic Growth: +28.5% (i)

EBITDA Margin: 12.9%

(i) +26.3% at constant exchange rates.

ANALYSIS
For the year 2022, consolidated revenue is €272.3m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.9%.
Organic growth for the year amounts to +28.5% on a like-for-like basis and +26.3% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
The revenue of €272.3m includes a part of the Sword GRC revenue sold in April 2022, without this activity the revenue is €265.7m.
This figure represents the baseline for the year 2023.
The net cash position, excluding IFRS, amounts to €38.7m at 31/12/2022.
However, it is necessary to consider the deferred payment of the sale of Sword GRC of €11.3m, the receipt of which has been deferred to 04/01/2023.
The net cash position, excluding IFRS, at the beginning of the year is consequently €50m.

FY2022 ACCOUNTS

Figures



Attachment

  • SwordGroup_FY2022 Results FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6977771-e0bb-4891-95d7-7ab0f12d7eda)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
