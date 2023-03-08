Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on January 25th



Consolidated Revenue: €272.3m



Organic Growth: +28.5% (i)



EBITDA Margin: 12.9%



(i) +26.3% at constant exchange rates.



ANALYSIS

For the year 2022, consolidated revenue is €272.3m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.9%.

Organic growth for the year amounts to +28.5% on a like-for-like basis and +26.3% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

The revenue of €272.3m includes a part of the Sword GRC revenue sold in April 2022, without this activity the revenue is €265.7m.

This figure represents the baseline for the year 2023.

The net cash position, excluding IFRS, amounts to €38.7m at 31/12/2022.

However, it is necessary to consider the deferred payment of the sale of Sword GRC of €11.3m, the receipt of which has been deferred to 04/01/2023.

The net cash position, excluding IFRS, at the beginning of the year is consequently €50m.

FY2022 ACCOUNTS