Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on January 25th

Consolidated Revenue: €272.3m
Organic Growth: +28.5% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.9%
(i) +26.3% at constant exchange rates.
ANALYSIS
For the year 2022, consolidated revenue is €272.3m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.9%.
Organic growth for the year amounts to +28.5% on a like-for-like basis and +26.3% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
The revenue of €272.3m includes a part of the Sword GRC revenue sold in April 2022, without this activity the revenue is €265.7m.
This figure represents the baseline for the year 2023.
The net cash position, excluding IFRS, amounts to €38.7m at 31/12/2022.
However, it is necessary to consider the deferred payment of the sale of Sword GRC of €11.3m, the receipt of which has been deferred to 04/01/2023.
The net cash position, excluding IFRS, at the beginning of the year is consequently €50m.
FY2022 ACCOUNTS
|Figures
Attachment
