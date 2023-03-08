Instant Funding (InstantFunding.io) is proud to unveil its latest funding model to provide traders control over their trades in a less pressurized environment.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - InstantFunding, a provider of Instant Funded trading accounts, has introduced a new funding model with an automated interactive Dashboard launching on March 14th. Leveraging its success in delivering thousands of funded accounts, the company has developed a New Funding Model that combines the best parts of proprietary trading firms, giving traders a more flexible and low-cost funding option. Combining the stability and drawdown-freedom of static drawdown with the low price and relaxed rules of a trailing drawdown firm, they're calling it Smart Drawdown.

The new model will change the way traders see funding, making it easier and more affordable for traders to pursue their passion for trading. Additionally, the new model reduces the risk for the firm, which means prices can be lowered for all of InstantFunding's plans.

The new funding model is based on combination of proprietary and traditional funding models, creating a solution that addresses the shortcomings of both approaches. The firm provides traders access to a large pool of funding, this is then used to trade all kinds of assest classes such as; Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities and Metals.

"The new funding model will benefit our traders and the firm. We're very excited to unveil our brand-new funding model that we believe will change the way traders feel about funded trading accounts, more time, less cost, less pressure," said the CEO.

To ensure that traders have the best possible experience, InstantFunding has also revamped its dashboard, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. The dashboard provides traders with real-time market data, as well as detailed analytics and trading tools, enabling them to make informed decisions and stay on top of their trades.

InstantFunding's new model provides a range of benefits not available with traditional prop-firms. The model has blended Static Drawdown and Trailing Drawdown, that allows the traders to start static, giving them room to get ahead with their trading and not feel any pressure. The company has also introduced one-phase and two-phase challenges that use its brand-new Smart Drawdown Technology. The challenges have no time limits, no strict EA rules, traders can hold their positions over the weekend/news, and after a traders first payout, they can have their Daily Drawdown limit removed from their funded account.

The funding model and new challenges launch March 14th 2023, mark a significant milestone for InstantFunding as the company continues to eveolve its offering. The model and challenges are expected to assist traders globally who are looking for more flexibility and control over their trades. The company's reputation for reliability and transparency will also play a crucial role in attracting new customers.

About InstantFunding

InstantFunding has established itself as a reputable and trustworthy provider of funded trading accounts, offering traders an innovative and streamlined approach to trading. With a focus on providing traders with the support and resources they need to succeed, InstantFunding's latest funding model is designed to make it easier for traders to access capital.

Media Contact

InstantFunding

support@instantfunding.io

instantfunding.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157393