EI Matters Introduces its First-of-a-Kind Emotional Intelligence Platform

EI matters , a digital magazine focused on emotional intelligence, is sharing its plethora of news, views, articles, podcasts, and more from the emotional intelligence domain. We live in a world in which the subject of mental health is more prevalent than ever, and rightly so, but emotional intelligence as a topic is often overlooked . Only around 36% of the world is emotionally intelligent, and that's where EI matters come in. Emotional intelligence really does matter. It is responsible for over 60% of people's personal and professional achievements.

Emotional intelligence is a massive part of how we live our lives and allows us to manage emotions and enhance relationships effectively. Emotional intelligence plays a fundamental role in how we interact as human beings with colleagues, bosses, family members, and other members of the community. It drives team dynamics, motivation, conflict, and a whole range of business-focused applications.

TURTON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / EI matters have a selection of content to promote different aspects of emotional intelligence in one all-encompassing user-friendly platform. Several sections on the site highlight some of the main elements of emotional intelligence, such as self-awareness , stress , empathy , and motivation . Each one is filled with relevant content. The site is set up to allow people to explore at their leisure and browse and read what is relevant to them, as emotional intelligence covers such a broad spectrum .

There are also many podcasts featuring thought leaders and experts in the field discussing current issues and topics and monthly topics of discussion, with the topic for March being resilience . The topic of resilience is particularly relevant presently, with things like burnout, work-life balance, stress and anxiety, and the great resignation being discussed on an almost daily basis. Amid these uncertain times, we need all the extra help we can get, and this is why it is so important to be able to demonstrate emotional intelligence. Building resilience will help us deal with stress and pressures more efficiently , and emotional intelligence plays a huge part in this.

Education and awareness are at the heart of everything EI matters do, and each piece of content is carefully written and placed on the platform to give people as much information as possible. Each section on the platform goes into extensive detail on how to be more resilient and how to deal with different pressures in different ways. No two people are the same, and that is why there is helpful content for almost every occasion.

The platform also offers a monthly quiz to allow people to test their level of emotional intelligence as well as several courses and bundles for those interested in taking their emotional intelligence to the next level.

99% of workers in the US have said they have come across at least one person who has shown a lack of emotional intelligence, and people with emotional intelligence make up to $29,000 more annually than those without. As well as this, workers with managers who are emotionally intelligent are four times less likely to quit their jobs. The numbers are all there. Emotional intelligence benefits everyone.

Co-founder of EI matters and author of develop your emotional intelligence Robin Hills commented on the platform's journey by saying, "Emotional intelligence is a movement, and we are very much part of it. In a world fixated on problem-solving, the lack of awareness of emotional intelligence is astonishing. That's why we have developed a one-stop shop for all things EI with EI matters . Emotional intelligence allows us to be more productive, motivated, sociable, and resilient, basically, everything people say they want to be in the media. Education is key, and we need to educate ourselves on this subject. With two-thirds of the world still not having emotional intelligence, we have a long way to go, but we believe things are moving in the right direction."

