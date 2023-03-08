Mimecast: Understanding Internet Safety for Students

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Mimecast: In today's digital world, it is important for students to protect themselves from any potential online threats, especially since most coursework is now digital. Cyberattacks stemming from phishing emails, malware infections, and everything in between can severely impede a student's education and productivity. However, students can protect themselves against cyberattacks by taking certain precautions and knowing what to look for. Here are some tips to help students stay safe on the internet and what to do in the event of a cyberattack.

1. Be selective with what is shared online: Social media can be a great way to stay connected with friends, but users should always be mindful of what they share. With the increase in social engineering attacks, it is important to be aware of what information is posted online and who can see it. By taking a few simple steps, such as turning on two-factor authentication and reviewing privacy settings, students can reduce the risk that their personal information will be compromised.

2. Know what a phishing email is: Phishing emails are one of the most common vehicles of cyberattacks, and they can be difficult to spot. It is important for students to know what to look for when it comes to spotting phishing emails. Common signs include misspelled words, unknown sender addresses, suspicious links or attachments, and requests for personal information. If a student receives a suspicious email, they should not open any attachments or click on any links, and should delete the email immediately.

3. Update software regularly: It is important for students to stay up-to-date on the latest software updates for their computers and mobile devices. These software updates often contain security patches that help protect against cyberattacks such as malware infections, ransomware attacks, and other malicious activities. Be sure to install the latest updates as soon as they become available.

4. Use strong passwords: It is also important for students to use strong, unique passwords for each of their online accounts. A good rule of thumb is to use a mix of numbers, symbols, and upper- and lowercase letters in their passwords. In addition, students should avoid reusing passwords across multiple accounts. If a student's account is compromised, they should change their password immediately and contact the website or service provider for assistance.

5. Be careful when using public Wi-Fi networks: Public Wi-Fi networks are not secure and can be easily hacked. It is important to avoid accessing any sensitive information, such as banking websites, while connected to a public network. If a student needs to access sensitive information, they should connect to a secure network and use a virtual private network (VPN) for added protection.

What to do in the event of a cyberattack

If a student believes they have been the victim of a cyberattack, they should take action immediately. First, they should disconnect their computer or device from the internet and change any passwords that may have been compromised. Next, they should contact their local law enforcement agency to report the incident and seek help in recovering any lost data. Finally, it is important to alert campus services and any other affected parties of the breach so further steps can be taken to protect the student and their data.

By following these internet safety tips, students can help protect themselves from cybercriminals, online predators, and other malicious individuals who may try to gain access to their personal information. Remember: the best defense is an alert user!

