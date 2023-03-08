R-Three Technologies Inc.: R-3 Technologies Inc. Board of Directors Update

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / The Boards of Directors of R-3 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:RRRT) and that of YING Inc. have mutually agreed to rescind and unwind the transaction they had recently entered into effective immediately. The business of YING Inc., shall exit the company and all shares tendered for the business shall be returned to the Treasury of the company, leaving each side exactly as it was the day before the acquisition. Karla Ballard has tendered her resignation as CEO of R3T, also effective immediately.

The two sides concluded that their expectations regarding the viability of their relationship had not materialized. As such, the parties have executed a Rescission Agreement pursuant to which YING Inc. together with all its assets are outside of the company, which is now free to pursue other ventures.

