Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets, today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter Results
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, Stabilis reported revenues of $29.6 million, a 15% increase sequentially and a 42% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year growth was primarily the result of 1.1 million additional LNG gallons delivered, higher natural gas prices, and additional rental and service revenue.
Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million in the quarter, compared to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a loss of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $3.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year Results
Full year 2022 revenues totaled $98.8 million, an increase of 43% compared to $69.2 million reported in 2021.
Net loss from continuing operations was $1.2 million for the full year, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $7.6 million for 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million in 2022, compared to $5.2 million in 2021.
The Company generated positive cash flows from continuing operations of $13.6 million during 2022, compared to $4.7 million in the prior year. Cash on hand as of December 31, 2022 was $11.5 million and the Company has $1.0 million of available liquidity under its current bank agreement.
"We made tremendous progress both operationally and financially in 2022." commented Westy Ballard, President and CEO. "The cost rationalization and pricing strategies I discussed on previous calls have improved profitability and delivered strong operating cash flows in a difficult and uncertain economic environment. Additionally, we began to lay the foundation for expansion into exciting new markets and look forward to building on this foundation in 2023 and beyond."
Conference Call
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com .
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Operating Results
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
Revenues:
Revenues
|$
|29,587
|$
|25,819
|$
|20,880
|$
|98,823
|$
|69,171
Operating expenses:
Costs of revenues
|22,749
|19,904
|17,915
|77,694
|55,216
Change in unrealized loss (gain) on natural gas derivatives
|905
|(926
|)
|-
|878
|-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|3,548
|3,658
|3,234
|13,191
|13,792
Gain from disposal of fixed assets
|-
|46
|-
|(34
|)
|(24
|)
Depreciation expense
|2,075
|2,115
|2,241
|8,664
|8,894
Impairment of right-of-use lease asset
|-
|-
|-
|-
|376
Total operating expenses
|29,277
|24,797
|23,390
|100,393
|78,254
Income (loss) from operations before equity income
|310
|1,022
|(2,510
|)
|(1,570
|)
|(9,083
|)
Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations:
Income from equity investment in foreign joint venture
|755
|205
|879
|1,881
|2,146
Foreign joint venture operating related expenses
|(44
|)
|(91
|)
|(171
|)
|(283
|)
|(363
|)
Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations
|711
|114
|708
|1,598
|1,783
Income (loss) from operations
|1,021
|1,136
|(1,802
|)
|28
|(7,300
|)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
|(154
|)
|(150
|)
|(135
|)
|(591
|)
|(324
|)
Interest expense, net - related parties
|(50
|)
|(49
|)
|(136
|)
|(179
|)
|(577
|)
Other income (expense)
|(86
|)
|(28
|)
|27
|(185
|)
|1,058
Total other income (expense)
|(290
|)
|(227
|)
|(244
|)
|(955
|)
|157
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
|731
|909
|(2,046
|)
|(927
|)
|(7,143
|)
Income tax expense (benefit)
|513
|(115
|)
|258
|265
|487
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|218
|1,024
|(2,304
|)
|(1,192
|)
|(7,630
|)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(553
|)
|(1,301
|)
|(40
|)
|(1,994
|)
|(168
|)
Net loss
|$
|(335
|)
|$
|(277
|)
|$
|(2,344
|)
|$
|(3,186
|)
|$
|(7,798
|)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.44
|)
Basic loss from discontinued operations
|(0.03
|)
|(0.07
|)
|-
|(0.11
|)
|(0.01
|)
Basic net loss per common share
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.45
|)
Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.44
|)
Diluted from discontinued operations
|(0.03
|)
|(0.07
|)
|-
|(0.11
|)
|(0.01
|)
Diluted net loss per common share
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.45
|)
EBITDA
|$
|3,010
|$
|3,223
|$
|466
|$
|8,507
|$
|2,652
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,915
|$
|2,297
|$
|716
|$
|9,613
|$
|5,177
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,451
|$
|910
Accounts receivable, net
|16,326
|9,397
Inventories, net
|205
|258
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,186
|1,522
Assets held for sale
|2,049
|-
Assets of discontinued operations, current
|-
|3,446
Total current assets
|32,217
|15,533
Property, plant and equipment:
Cost
|103,368
|101,192
Less accumulated depreciation
|(55,699
|)
|(47,027
|)
Property, plant and equipment, net
|47,669
|54,165
Goodwill
|4,314
|4,314
Investments in foreign joint ventures
|11,606
|12,325
Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets
|774
|167
Assets of discontinued operations, noncurrent
|-
|832
Total assets
|$
|96,580
|$
|87,336
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
|$
|4,474
|$
|5,064
Accrued liabilities
|19,642
|6,317
Current portion of long-term notes payable
|848
|855
Current portion of long-term notes payable - related parties
|2,435
|1,168
Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations
|133
|292
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|1,931
Total current liabilities
|27,532
|15,627
Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
|8,650
|7,608
Long-term notes payable, net of current portion - related parties
|-
|2,435
Long-term portion of finance and operating lease obligations
|183
|319
Other noncurrent liabilities
|348
|-
Liabilities of discontinued operations, noncurrent
|-
|288
Total liabilities
|36,713
|26,277
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,420,067 and 17,691,268 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|19
|18
Additional paid-in capital
|100,137
|97,875
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|82
|351
Accumulated deficit
|(40,371
|)
|(37,185
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|59,867
|61,059
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|96,580
|$
|87,336
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelves Months Ended
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|218
|$
|1,024
|$
|(2,304
|)
|$
|(1,192
|)
|$
|(7,630
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
|2,075
|2,115
|2,241
|8,664
|8,894
Stock-based compensation expense
|607
|602
|502
|2,348
|3,233
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,086
|)
Income from equity investment in joint venture
|(755
|)
|(205
|)
|(879
|)
|(1,881
|)
|(2,146
|)
Distributions from equity investment in joint venture
|-
|-
|702
|1,550
|2,089
Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net
|142
|682
|-
|(1,037
|)
|-
Realized and unrealized (gains) losses from natural gas derivatives, net
|1,014
|(602
|)
|-
|465
|-
Impairment of right-of-use lease asset
|-
|-
|-
|-
|376
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
|(6,036
|)
|(513
|)
|(3,069
|)
|(7,013
|)
|(4,450
|)
Inventories
|29
|(35
|)
|(115
|)
|73
|(138
|)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(152
|)
|(192
|)
|1,119
|1,395
|1,337
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|5,380
|3,904
|357
|10,554
|3,968
Other
|223
|(8
|)
|306
|(290
|)
|285
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations
|2,745
|6,772
|(1,140
|)
|13,636
|4,732
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations
|323
|180
|8
|1,061
|(435
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|3,068
|6,952
|(1,132
|)
|14,697
|4,297
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of fixed assets
|(2,186
|)
|(723
|)
|(877
|)
|(3,932
|)
|(7,625
|)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|-
|-
|35
|100
|293
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
|-
|2,049
|-
|2,049
|-
Proceeds from sale of the Brazil operations
|200
|-
|-
|200
|-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
|(1,986
|)
|1,326
|(842
|)
|(1,583
|)
|(7,332
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations
|-
|(76
|)
|12
|(334
|)
|(188
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(1,986
|)
|1,250
|(830
|)
|(1,917
|)
|(7,520
|)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on notes payable
|-
|-
|1,003
|1,000
|8,000
Payments on short and long-term notes payable
|(245
|)
|(682
|)
|(424
|)
|(1,800
|)
|(856
|)
Payments on notes payable and finance leases-related party
|(586
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|(1,255
|)
|(3,284
|)
Payments of debt issuance costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(420
|)
Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings
|-
|(85
|)
|-
|(85
|)
|(430
|)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations
|(831
|)
|(767
|)
|572
|(2,140
|)
|3,010
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations
|-
|(55
|)
|(11
|)
|(113
|)
|2
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(831
|)
|(822
|)
|561
|(2,253
|)
|3,012
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|98
|(48
|)
|(43
|)
|14
|(119
|)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|349
|7,332
|(1,444
|)
|10,541
|(330
|)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|11,102
|3,770
|2,354
|910
|1,240
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|11,451
|$
|11,102
|$
|910
|$
|11,451
|$
|910
Non-GAAP Measures
Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings from continuing operations before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
Net income (loss)
|$
|(335
|)
|$
|(277
|)
|$
|(2,344
|)
|$
|(3,186
|)
|$
|(7,798
|)
Loss from discontinued operations
|553
|1,301
|40
|1,994
|168
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|218
|1,024
|(2,304
|)
|(1,192
|)
|(7,630
|)
Depreciation
|2,075
|2,115
|2,241
|8,664
|8,894
Interest expense, net
|204
|199
|271
|770
|901
Income tax expense (benefit)
|513
|(115
|)
|258
|265
|487
EBITDA
|3,010
|3,223
|466
|8,507
|2,652
Special items*
|905
|(926
|)
|250
|1,106
|2,525
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,915
|$
|2,297
|$
|716
|$
|9,613
|$
|5,177
* For the three months ended December 31, 2022, special items consist of add-back for change in unrealized loss on natural gas derivatives of $0.9 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, special items consist of add-back for change in unrealized loss on natural gas derivatives of $0.9 million and one-time costs related to an expired contract of $0.2 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 special items consist of subtraction for change in unrealized gain on natural gas derivatives of $0.9 million.
Special items for the three months ended December 31, 2021 consist of non-cash charges related to the write-off of engineering designs. Special items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the engineering designs, the add backs for executive officer's immediate vesting of restricted stock of $1.8 million, former executive officer's severance and immediate vesting of restricted stock of $1.2 million, impairment charges for settlement of an office lease of $0.4 million, and the forgiveness of indebtedness of a Payroll Protection Act Loan ($1.1 million).
# # # # #
