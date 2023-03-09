Anzeige
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
09.03.2023
Kohler Co. EmbracesEquity for International Women's Day and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Kohler Co.

Over the past 150 years, Kohler Co. has been inspired by and celebrated the many women, past and present, who have impacted communities around the world. These contributions have brought forth organizational progress, product diversity, design innovation, and creative solutions.

This International Women's Day, and every day, we must confront our biases, challenge stereotypes, and defy discrimination. We celebrate our associates, leaders, partners, collaborators and customers who are helping to make an impact. Together, we can build a more equitable and inclusive world.

Kohler Co., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742850/Kohler-Co-EmbracesEquity-for-International-Womens-Day-and-Beyond

