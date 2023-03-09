Monaco City, Monaco--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - MONASIA, an organization that is part of the first transition actors of the principality of Monaco, is announcing an upcoming introduction conference for the "Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Vocabulary Project" that will take place in the Metaverse in June. The online conference will guide attendees through a brief presentation and provide them with virtual copies of the information. Guests can also freely explore and interact in the space from the comfort of their homes. Interested attendees can sign up for the MONASIA newsletter to receive the registration details about the event. This event will be available within the Metaverse via VR headsets, as well as in 2D on desktops, tablets, and mobile devices.

"When it comes to achieving Sustainable Development Goals, awareness is the key. To start our journey toward 2030 SDG accomplishment, we need to raise our Sustainability awareness and change our habits. We are here to help you and provide a tool (ESG vocabulary) to understand better our society's commitment to preserving the well-being of current and future generations," stated Anastasia Letcenko of MONASIA. "The ongoing transition to a technology-driven society is changing our lives dramatically fast. Understanding the impact, opportunities, and threats of this transformation requires the identification of viewpoints from a large diversity of stakeholders, which is what this conference aims to promote."

MONASIA is an organization that collects and provides expertise and support to a community of like-minded partners, public and private investors, social innovators, and entrepreneurs willing to participate in the ongoing digital revolution and eager to understand the economic and financial challenges of this century. In particular, MONASIA also provides access to working spaces, resources, information, and financial support to turn ideas into action. In 2021, MONASIA launched a CSR assessment that shows how well an enterprise has integrated the principles of Corporate Social Responsibility.

