

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.6 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 1,209.1 trillion yen.



That was sky of expectations for an increase of 2.8 percent and down from 2.7 percent in January.



The M3 money stock rose an annual 2.2 percent to 1,565.1 trillion yen, down from the 2.3 percent increase in the previous month.



The L money stock climbed3.9 percent on year to 2,085.7 trillion yen, accelerating from the 3.7 percent gain a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken