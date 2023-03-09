Austin Accident Lawyer, Andrew Traub, expands legal practice of the Traub Law Firm to the surrounding areas of Austin, Texas, with a focus on wrongful death lawsuits

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - The Austin Accident Lawyer, Andrew Traub of the Traub Law Firm, provides legal representation for those who have lost a loved one due to the negligent or wrongful actions of another, and has recently announced the firm is expanding to work with clients in all the surrounding Austin locations, including Round Rock, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, and Leander, to help Texans who have lost a loved one in a wrongful death case with holding the responsible party to account after a fatal accident, and helping them to cover things like lost wages, medical expenses, funeral costs, as well as the persistent financial burden of losing a loved one due to the negligent actions of another party.

Wrongful death lawsuits in Texas have increased in recent years, with more and more families seeking compensation for the loss of a loved one due to the negligent or wrongful actions of the at fault party.

"Pecuniary, or financial, injury is the main measure of damages in a wrongful death action," explained Traub, a personal injury lawyer who was born in South Africa before eventually settling in Austin, TX. He noted that courts have interpreted this as including, "the loss of support, services, lost prospect of inheritance, and medical and funeral expenses. Most laws provide that the damages awarded for wrongful death shall be fair and just compensation for the pecuniary injuries that resulted from the decedent's death. If the distributees paid or are responsible for the decedent's funeral or medical care, they may also recover those expenses. Finally, a damage award will include interest from the date of the decedent's death."

In response to this trend, the Traub Law Firm has dedicated itself to providing compassionate and experienced legal representation for those who have suffered the loss of a loved one. The firm is committed to helping surviving family members seek justice and recover the compensation they need to cover the costs associated with their loved one's death.

With years of experience handling wrongful death cases, the Traub Law Firm is dedicated to helping families recover the compensation they need to cover the costs associated with their loved one's death. The firm works closely with clients to build a strong case, including gathering evidence and working with medical professionals and experts.

