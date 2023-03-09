

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-week low of 90.15 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 90.48.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie dropped to 0.6576 and 1.6024 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6588 and 1.5999, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 1.0777 and 0.9085 from recent highs of 1.0791 and 0.9102, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 89.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro, 1.05 against the kiwi and 0.89 against the loonie.



