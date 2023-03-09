

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 83.58 against the yen, from a recent high of 83.95.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 1.6098 and 1.7279 from recent highs of 1.6116 and 1.7248, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 81.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the greenback and 1.73 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken