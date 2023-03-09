

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 5-month low of 1.3817 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent high of 1.3795.



Against the yen, the loonie slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 98.08 from yesterday's closing value of 99.46.



Against the euro, the loonie edged lower to 1.4568 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4548.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, against the yen and against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken