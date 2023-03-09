OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.
The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 5-month low of 1.3817 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent high of 1.3795.
Against the yen, the loonie slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 98.08 from yesterday's closing value of 99.46.
Against the euro, the loonie edged lower to 1.4568 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4548.
If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, against the yen and against the euro.
