

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Payroll employment from France is the only major economic report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases payroll employment data for the fourth quarter.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue GDP, industrial production and new orders data for January.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes foreign trade data for January. The trade balance is forecast to show a surplus of CZK 15.3 billion compared to a shortfall of CZK 1.2 billion in December.



