Reinach, 9 March 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, delivered a strong performance during 2022, fully meeting its targets. Total revenue increased by 57% (prior year +40%) to CHF 15.5 million, while product-related revenues even grew by 62% to CHF 14.8 million. Gross contribution margin turned positive and reached 16% for the full year, well in the targeted double-digit range. After 10.9% in 1H 2022, gross contribution margin increased to 21.6% in 2H. As a result of the revenue growth and increased gross contribution margin, EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow also improved significantly. With the organizational transformation achieved in 2022, Evolva has laid out the foundation for continued revenue growth and further increased profitability.
Business and corporate highlights
Financial highlights
Outlook:
Christian Wichert further added: "We aim to become an industrial biotech leader, providing solutions around natural ingredients addressing the global megatrends of health, wellness and sustainability. Based on our proprietary precision-fermentation platform, we are uniquely positioned to resolve supply bottlenecks of nature. Thanks to our knowhow in process development and our ability of scaling up processes from the lab to industrial production, Evolva is set to benefit from global market trends and ensuing opportunities."
Financial key figures1)
1) This table includes references to operational indicators and alternative performance measures (AMP) that are not defined or specified by IFRS. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to and as substitutes to the Group's consolidated financial results based on IFRS.
Contact
Doris Rudischhauser
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+41 79 410 81 88
dorisr@evolva.com
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellness and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
