Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2023 | 07:10
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ONE swiss bank SA publishes its 2022 Annual Report, announces a dividend payment and notifies of the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting


9 March 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA publishes its 2022 Annual Report, announces a dividend payment and notifies of the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

ONE swiss bank SA ("ONE") today publishes its 2022 Annual Report, which includes the audited annual financial statements, the Corporate Governance Report and the Compensation Report. ONE has also notified of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023. A dividend payment of CHF 0.15 has been proposed to shareholders for approval.

After nine years as a director of ONE, including two years as the first chair of the merged entity, Geneviève Berclaz is stepping down to pursue new opportunities. "I accepted the chair of ONE to oversee the merger, the integration process and the turnaround, all of which are now complete," says Geneviève. "With the Bank reporting a net profit, I consider that my role on the ONE Board of Directors has been fulfilled. After this successful journey, I'm happy to hand over the keys to a well-run business to my successor. Today, after almost a decade on the boards of various companies, I wish to take my career in a new direction. I'd like to thank my fellow directors at ONE and the Executive Committee for this fantastic achievement and for their team spirit, and our shareholders for standing with us."

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting to appoint Frédéric Binder as the new chairman. Hélène Weidmann will be proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors.

- The 2022 Annual Report of ONE swiss bank SA can be downloaded here.
- The invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

All the documents are available on oneswissbank.comin the Investor relations section.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz
Head of Marketing & Communication
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA


Attachment

  • 20230309-ONE-annual-report-2022-agm-2023-media-release-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2499c08e-bc33-4368-ba26-6e778208e8a8)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.