Das Instrument OT1A US68570P1012 ORCHARD THERAP.SP.ADRS/1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2023The instrument OT1A US68570P1012 ORCHARD THERAP.SP.ADRS/1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2023Das Instrument 99B SE0001384850 QUIAPEG PHARMAC.H.SK-1,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2023The instrument 99B SE0001384850 QUIAPEG PHARMAC.H.SK-1,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2023Das Instrument 8SW1 BMG0451H1170 ARCHER LTD. REG S NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023The instrument 8SW1 BMG0451H1170 ARCHER LTD. REG S NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023Das Instrument 71M BMG637AM1024 MYOVANT SCIENC. DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2023The instrument 71M BMG637AM1024 MYOVANT SCIENC. DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2023Das Instrument C024 LU0947415054 LYX FTSE CHINA A50 ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2023The instrument C024 LU0947415054 LYX FTSE CHINA A50 ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2023Das Instrument X026 LU0392496344 LYX EUROPE SMALLCAP ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2023The instrument X026 LU0392496344 LYX EUROPE SMALLCAP ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2023Das Instrument X025 LU0392496260 LYX MSCI EU MID CAP ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2023The instrument X025 LU0392496260 LYX MSCI EU MID CAP ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2023Das Instrument X014 LU0392495023 LYXOR MSCI PACIFIC ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2023The instrument X014 LU0392495023 LYXOR MSCI PACIFIC ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2023