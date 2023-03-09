InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 9

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 08 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|08 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 56.6000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 57.2800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 56.9219
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,184,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);
Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 08 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 57.2800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.6000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.9219
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
08/03/2023
08:22:50
GMT
51
56.8400
XLON
725566684663356
08/03/2023
08:24:25
GMT
41
56.8000
XLON
725566684663475
08/03/2023
08:58:39
GMT
78
56.6600
XLON
725566684666378
08/03/2023
09:21:04
GMT
51
56.6200
XLON
725566684668206
08/03/2023
09:21:04
GMT
70
56.6200
XLON
725566684668205
08/03/2023
09:36:00
GMT
93
56.6600
XLON
725566684669211
08/03/2023
10:12:01
GMT
81
56.6600
XLON
725566684671297
08/03/2023
10:28:41
GMT
74
56.6400
XLON
725566684672265
08/03/2023
10:40:59
GMT
32
56.6000
XLON
725566684673041
08/03/2023
10:40:59
GMT
36
56.6000
XLON
725566684673040
08/03/2023
11:35:45
GMT
107
56.7200
XLON
725566684675671
08/03/2023
11:43:46
GMT
87
56.7000
XLON
725566684676006
08/03/2023
11:57:30
GMT
15
56.6800
XLON
725566684676591
08/03/2023
11:57:30
GMT
60
56.6800
XLON
725566684676590
08/03/2023
12:38:19
GMT
120
56.6800
XLON
725566684678447
08/03/2023
13:08:59
GMT
87
56.7600
XLON
725566684680155
08/03/2023
13:33:28
GMT
65
56.9600
XLON
725566684681845
08/03/2023
13:39:41
GMT
37
57.0400
XLON
725566684682253
08/03/2023
13:39:41
GMT
49
57.0400
XLON
725566684682252
08/03/2023
13:50:04
GMT
71
57.0800
XLON
725566684682793
08/03/2023
14:10:51
GMT
16
56.8000
XLON
725566684684355
08/03/2023
14:10:51
GMT
18
56.8000
XLON
725566684684356
08/03/2023
14:22:24
GMT
100
56.8800
XLON
725566684685219
08/03/2023
14:32:26
GMT
80
56.9200
XLON
725566684686738
08/03/2023
14:36:02
GMT
22
57.0200
XLON
725566684687408
08/03/2023
14:36:02
GMT
43
57.0200
XLON
725566684687409
08/03/2023
14:42:26
GMT
61
57.0200
XLON
725566684688573
08/03/2023
14:45:14
GMT
77
57.0000
XLON
725566684689006
08/03/2023
14:51:40
GMT
14
57.0400
XLON
725566684690102
08/03/2023
14:51:40
GMT
20
57.0400
XLON
725566684690104
08/03/2023
14:51:40
GMT
35
57.0400
XLON
725566684690103
08/03/2023
14:56:08
GMT
73
57.1000
XLON
725566684690736
08/03/2023
14:58:56
GMT
61
57.0800
XLON
725566684691114
08/03/2023
15:05:53
GMT
62
57.0600
XLON
725566684692736
08/03/2023
15:09:22
GMT
70
57.0600
XLON
725566684693199
08/03/2023
15:14:46
GMT
67
56.9800
XLON
725566684693818
08/03/2023
15:18:42
GMT
63
56.8800
XLON
725566684694321
08/03/2023
15:23:23
GMT
62
57.0000
XLON
725566684695089
08/03/2023
15:29:45
GMT
78
57.0000
XLON
725566684696254
08/03/2023
15:39:32
GMT
69
57.1000
XLON
725566684697872
08/03/2023
15:43:35
GMT
26
57.1000
XLON
725566684698361
08/03/2023
15:43:35
GMT
50
57.1000
XLON
725566684698360
08/03/2023
15:57:29
GMT
115
57.1600
XLON
725566684699855
08/03/2023
16:01:39
GMT
68
57.2000
XLON
725566684700417
08/03/2023
16:07:15
GMT
65
57.2400
XLON
725566684701276
08/03/2023
16:10:18
GMT
62
57.2800
XLON
725566684701741
08/03/2023
16:20:01
GMT
107
57.1400
XLON
725566684703256
08/03/2023
16:26:54
GMT
22
57.1200
XLON
725566684704538
08/03/2023
16:26:54
GMT
26
57.1200
XLON
725566684704539
08/03/2023
16:28:43
GMT
37
57.1400
XLON
725566684704814
08/03/2023
16:29:46
GMT
26
57.1400
XLON
725566684705041
