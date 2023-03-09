Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
07.03.23
16:05 Uhr
64,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,77 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,0065,0008:52
64,5065,0008:00
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2023 | 08:02
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 9

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 08 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:08 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,000
Lowest price paid per share:£ 56.6000
Highest price paid per share:£ 57.2800
Average price paid per share:£ 56.9219

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,184,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);

Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 08 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 57.2800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.6000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.9219

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

08/03/2023

08:22:50

GMT

51

56.8400

XLON

725566684663356

08/03/2023

08:24:25

GMT

41

56.8000

XLON

725566684663475

08/03/2023

08:58:39

GMT

78

56.6600

XLON

725566684666378

08/03/2023

09:21:04

GMT

51

56.6200

XLON

725566684668206

08/03/2023

09:21:04

GMT

70

56.6200

XLON

725566684668205

08/03/2023

09:36:00

GMT

93

56.6600

XLON

725566684669211

08/03/2023

10:12:01

GMT

81

56.6600

XLON

725566684671297

08/03/2023

10:28:41

GMT

74

56.6400

XLON

725566684672265

08/03/2023

10:40:59

GMT

32

56.6000

XLON

725566684673041

08/03/2023

10:40:59

GMT

36

56.6000

XLON

725566684673040

08/03/2023

11:35:45

GMT

107

56.7200

XLON

725566684675671

08/03/2023

11:43:46

GMT

87

56.7000

XLON

725566684676006

08/03/2023

11:57:30

GMT

15

56.6800

XLON

725566684676591

08/03/2023

11:57:30

GMT

60

56.6800

XLON

725566684676590

08/03/2023

12:38:19

GMT

120

56.6800

XLON

725566684678447

08/03/2023

13:08:59

GMT

87

56.7600

XLON

725566684680155

08/03/2023

13:33:28

GMT

65

56.9600

XLON

725566684681845

08/03/2023

13:39:41

GMT

37

57.0400

XLON

725566684682253

08/03/2023

13:39:41

GMT

49

57.0400

XLON

725566684682252

08/03/2023

13:50:04

GMT

71

57.0800

XLON

725566684682793

08/03/2023

14:10:51

GMT

16

56.8000

XLON

725566684684355

08/03/2023

14:10:51

GMT

18

56.8000

XLON

725566684684356

08/03/2023

14:22:24

GMT

100

56.8800

XLON

725566684685219

08/03/2023

14:32:26

GMT

80

56.9200

XLON

725566684686738

08/03/2023

14:36:02

GMT

22

57.0200

XLON

725566684687408

08/03/2023

14:36:02

GMT

43

57.0200

XLON

725566684687409

08/03/2023

14:42:26

GMT

61

57.0200

XLON

725566684688573

08/03/2023

14:45:14

GMT

77

57.0000

XLON

725566684689006

08/03/2023

14:51:40

GMT

14

57.0400

XLON

725566684690102

08/03/2023

14:51:40

GMT

20

57.0400

XLON

725566684690104

08/03/2023

14:51:40

GMT

35

57.0400

XLON

725566684690103

08/03/2023

14:56:08

GMT

73

57.1000

XLON

725566684690736

08/03/2023

14:58:56

GMT

61

57.0800

XLON

725566684691114

08/03/2023

15:05:53

GMT

62

57.0600

XLON

725566684692736

08/03/2023

15:09:22

GMT

70

57.0600

XLON

725566684693199

08/03/2023

15:14:46

GMT

67

56.9800

XLON

725566684693818

08/03/2023

15:18:42

GMT

63

56.8800

XLON

725566684694321

08/03/2023

15:23:23

GMT

62

57.0000

XLON

725566684695089

08/03/2023

15:29:45

GMT

78

57.0000

XLON

725566684696254

08/03/2023

15:39:32

GMT

69

57.1000

XLON

725566684697872

08/03/2023

15:43:35

GMT

26

57.1000

XLON

725566684698361

08/03/2023

15:43:35

GMT

50

57.1000

XLON

725566684698360

08/03/2023

15:57:29

GMT

115

57.1600

XLON

725566684699855

08/03/2023

16:01:39

GMT

68

57.2000

XLON

725566684700417

08/03/2023

16:07:15

GMT

65

57.2400

XLON

725566684701276

08/03/2023

16:10:18

GMT

62

57.2800

XLON

725566684701741

08/03/2023

16:20:01

GMT

107

57.1400

XLON

725566684703256

08/03/2023

16:26:54

GMT

22

57.1200

XLON

725566684704538

08/03/2023

16:26:54

GMT

26

57.1200

XLON

725566684704539

08/03/2023

16:28:43

GMT

37

57.1400

XLON

725566684704814

08/03/2023

16:29:46

GMT

26

57.1400

XLON

725566684705041

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742886/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-9

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.