InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 9

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 08 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 08 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 56.6000 Highest price paid per share: £ 57.2800 Average price paid per share: £ 56.9219

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,184,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);

Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 08 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 57.2800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.6000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.9219

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 08/03/2023 08:22:50 GMT 51 56.8400 XLON 725566684663356 08/03/2023 08:24:25 GMT 41 56.8000 XLON 725566684663475 08/03/2023 08:58:39 GMT 78 56.6600 XLON 725566684666378 08/03/2023 09:21:04 GMT 51 56.6200 XLON 725566684668206 08/03/2023 09:21:04 GMT 70 56.6200 XLON 725566684668205 08/03/2023 09:36:00 GMT 93 56.6600 XLON 725566684669211 08/03/2023 10:12:01 GMT 81 56.6600 XLON 725566684671297 08/03/2023 10:28:41 GMT 74 56.6400 XLON 725566684672265 08/03/2023 10:40:59 GMT 32 56.6000 XLON 725566684673041 08/03/2023 10:40:59 GMT 36 56.6000 XLON 725566684673040 08/03/2023 11:35:45 GMT 107 56.7200 XLON 725566684675671 08/03/2023 11:43:46 GMT 87 56.7000 XLON 725566684676006 08/03/2023 11:57:30 GMT 15 56.6800 XLON 725566684676591 08/03/2023 11:57:30 GMT 60 56.6800 XLON 725566684676590 08/03/2023 12:38:19 GMT 120 56.6800 XLON 725566684678447 08/03/2023 13:08:59 GMT 87 56.7600 XLON 725566684680155 08/03/2023 13:33:28 GMT 65 56.9600 XLON 725566684681845 08/03/2023 13:39:41 GMT 37 57.0400 XLON 725566684682253 08/03/2023 13:39:41 GMT 49 57.0400 XLON 725566684682252 08/03/2023 13:50:04 GMT 71 57.0800 XLON 725566684682793 08/03/2023 14:10:51 GMT 16 56.8000 XLON 725566684684355 08/03/2023 14:10:51 GMT 18 56.8000 XLON 725566684684356 08/03/2023 14:22:24 GMT 100 56.8800 XLON 725566684685219 08/03/2023 14:32:26 GMT 80 56.9200 XLON 725566684686738 08/03/2023 14:36:02 GMT 22 57.0200 XLON 725566684687408 08/03/2023 14:36:02 GMT 43 57.0200 XLON 725566684687409 08/03/2023 14:42:26 GMT 61 57.0200 XLON 725566684688573 08/03/2023 14:45:14 GMT 77 57.0000 XLON 725566684689006 08/03/2023 14:51:40 GMT 14 57.0400 XLON 725566684690102 08/03/2023 14:51:40 GMT 20 57.0400 XLON 725566684690104 08/03/2023 14:51:40 GMT 35 57.0400 XLON 725566684690103 08/03/2023 14:56:08 GMT 73 57.1000 XLON 725566684690736 08/03/2023 14:58:56 GMT 61 57.0800 XLON 725566684691114 08/03/2023 15:05:53 GMT 62 57.0600 XLON 725566684692736 08/03/2023 15:09:22 GMT 70 57.0600 XLON 725566684693199 08/03/2023 15:14:46 GMT 67 56.9800 XLON 725566684693818 08/03/2023 15:18:42 GMT 63 56.8800 XLON 725566684694321 08/03/2023 15:23:23 GMT 62 57.0000 XLON 725566684695089 08/03/2023 15:29:45 GMT 78 57.0000 XLON 725566684696254 08/03/2023 15:39:32 GMT 69 57.1000 XLON 725566684697872 08/03/2023 15:43:35 GMT 26 57.1000 XLON 725566684698361 08/03/2023 15:43:35 GMT 50 57.1000 XLON 725566684698360 08/03/2023 15:57:29 GMT 115 57.1600 XLON 725566684699855 08/03/2023 16:01:39 GMT 68 57.2000 XLON 725566684700417 08/03/2023 16:07:15 GMT 65 57.2400 XLON 725566684701276 08/03/2023 16:10:18 GMT 62 57.2800 XLON 725566684701741 08/03/2023 16:20:01 GMT 107 57.1400 XLON 725566684703256 08/03/2023 16:26:54 GMT 22 57.1200 XLON 725566684704538 08/03/2023 16:26:54 GMT 26 57.1200 XLON 725566684704539 08/03/2023 16:28:43 GMT 37 57.1400 XLON 725566684704814 08/03/2023 16:29:46 GMT 26 57.1400 XLON 725566684705041

