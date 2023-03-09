Petal Ads gives back this Ramadan so every business can enjoy a superior ad experience

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petal Ads, formerly known as HUAWEI Ads, a leading advertising platform by Huawei, one of the world's largest technology providers, has introduced an exclusive Ramadan Ad Campaign bundle designed to help businesses and brands in reaching a highly targeted audience throughout the holy month. Petal Ads is a fast-growing and industry-leading mobile ad platform for publishers, advertisers and marketers who want to drive growth and reach untapped and valuable new audiences. Huawei has a long history of responding to the demands of local markets in order to satisfy customer expectations.





During the Ramadan period of 2022 the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region's total user traction surged by 53%. According to a survey conducted by *AdColony in the UAE, 63% of people prefer using apps to shop during Ramadan, and 66% of respondents said they have bought products after seeing the advertisements, which shows the popularity of mobile apps. In-app shopping habits have become mainstream in the Middle East and Africa and e-commerce merchants have already geared up and are ready to increase their orders. In addition, as a result of last year's Ramadan's campaign launched by Petal Ads, advertising investment in the region grew by 447%, while the number of active advertisers has doubled-up.

Now, the 2023 Ramadan Ad Campaign from Petal Ads enables all businesses and brands to enhance their ad experience. For a limited time only, Petal Ads offers a special Ramadan package throughout the period of Q1 2023. By taking advantage of this incredible offer, businesses and brands have the opportunity to stand out from the crowd, with premium, exclusive ads spots on Huawei's own media (such as AppGallery, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music, Petal Search etc.), each with over 100 million MAUs, guaranteeing high viewability and brand safety. Petal Ads' in house DMP allows customers to precisely reach their relevant audience, by targeting users based on their location, demographics, and interests, while complying to users' privacy and consent in consuming Ramadan related content.

In addition to Huawei's own media, Petal Ads provides extra coverage within the major third-party apps and media in the MEA region. As of December 31, 2022, Petal Ads has cooperated with advertisers spanning 200+ industries, with more than 53,000 apps worldwide having integrated Ads Kit. AppGallery will also launch a Ramadan Special Collection, showcased under the Featured Tab, offering users quick access to Ramadan and Eid related apps. By creating an AppGallery Campaign assignment, advertisers' apps will be displayed in this collection within their respective categories and ranked according to the bidding.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, stated: "Petal Ads is constantly helping businesses connect more effectively with users, during the month of giving, by offering a unique audience and using advanced targeting. We make our ads affordable and adaptable to different markets while prioritizing user privacy. Our ads reach users anytime, anywhere, creating a smarter and more engaging era for mobile advertising. We'll keep using the latest AI, machine learning, and big data advancements to expand our platform."

Petal Ads, Huawei's revolutionary next-generation advertising platform, enriches ads with premium features and distributes them with pinpoint precision to users throughout the whole Huawei ecosystem and beyond, maximizing the effectiveness of any advertising budget. Viu and ChicPoint are shining illustrations of how Petal Ads delivers results. Petal Ads' capabilities has helped Viu, an online streaming service that delivers premium content on-demand, connect with a larger audience and facilitated its 47% business growth on HUAWEI Ecosystem in the past year across MENA region.

Petal Ads also supported ChicPoint's launch campaign in the Gulf region (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait) with a suite of promotional features on AppGallery, including feature cards, top banner cards, and rankings. Through the partnership, ChicPoint, a cross-border mobile e-commerce platform, has boosted their organic downloads and increased their monthly revenue by 40%.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is a paid presentation service provided by Huawei for pan-ecosystem partners, delivers a broad array of mainstream ad formats to more than 730 million global Huawei device users. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising Petal Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei device and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 580 million users, Petal Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on Petal Ads can be found here:

https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/

