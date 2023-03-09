

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Wind turbines manufacturer Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) Thursday reported preliminary sales of 5.7 billion euros for the full year, higher than 5.4 billion euros in the previous year.



The company was expecting sales of 5.2 billion euros-5.7 billion euros for the year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was a loss of 244 million euros compared with profit of 53 million euros last year.



'The financial performance in the year was mainly impacted by the ongoing volatile macro-economic environment, challenges with product quality and supply chain reliability, a cyber security incident in the first half, and the overall resultant impact on installations partially offset by income from project development activities,' Nordex said.



Nordex is expected to report its full-year final results on March 31.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken