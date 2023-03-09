DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 March 2023 it purchased a total of 172,866 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 110,000 62,866 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0620 GBP0.9440 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0500 GBP0.9390 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0553 GBP0.9409

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,100,456 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,026 1.0500 XDUB 08:29:43 00027436218TRDU1 5,667 1.0540 XDUB 13:02:21 00027438955TRDU1 2,123 1.0540 XDUB 13:02:21 00027438954TRDU1 2,071 1.0540 XDUB 13:02:21 00027438953TRDU1 304 1.0540 XDUB 13:22:59 00027439445TRDU1 5,363 1.0540 XDUB 13:22:59 00027439444TRDU1 417 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440254TRDU1 537 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440253TRDU1 1,119 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440252TRDU1 359 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440251TRDU1 1,219 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440250TRDU1 1,000 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440249TRDU1 1,896 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440248TRDU1 3,697 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440247TRDU1 1,700 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440246TRDU1 396 1.0540 XDUB 13:53:29 00027440245TRDU1 223 1.0540 XDUB 14:17:14 00027440731TRDU1 1,800 1.0540 XDUB 14:22:28 00027440881TRDU1 149 1.0540 XDUB 14:22:28 00027440880TRDU1 1,000 1.0540 XDUB 14:30:27 00027441281TRDU1 92 1.0540 XDUB 14:32:39 00027441512TRDU1 789 1.0540 XDUB 14:32:39 00027441511TRDU1 10,701 1.0540 XDUB 14:49:45 00027442586TRDU1 1,973 1.0540 XDUB 14:49:45 00027442585TRDU1 2,156 1.0540 XDUB 14:49:45 00027442584TRDU1 2,618 1.0540 XDUB 14:49:51 00027442593TRDU1 10,701 1.0540 XDUB 14:49:51 00027442590TRDU1 1,981 1.0540 XDUB 14:49:51 00027442589TRDU1 10,701 1.0540 XDUB 14:49:51 00027442588TRDU1 1,836 1.0540 XDUB 15:01:35 00027443180TRDU1 2,247 1.0540 XDUB 15:01:35 00027443179TRDU1 1,729 1.0540 XDUB 15:01:35 00027443178TRDU1 7,660 1.0580 XDUB 15:34:18 00027444247TRDU1 1,941 1.0580 XDUB 15:39:29 00027444374TRDU1 2,046 1.0580 XDUB 15:45:36 00027444537TRDU1 1,615 1.0600 XDUB 15:51:32 00027444690TRDU1 214 1.0600 XDUB 15:51:32 00027444689TRDU1 1,358 1.0600 XDUB 15:56:31 00027444852TRDU1 813 1.0600 XDUB 15:56:31 00027444851TRDU1 139 1.0600 XDUB 16:02:20 00027444978TRDU1 1,500 1.0600 XDUB 16:02:20 00027444977TRDU1 193 1.0600 XDUB 16:06:42 00027445072TRDU1 2,228 1.0600 XDUB 16:07:24 00027445083TRDU1 1,865 1.0580 XDUB 16:12:56 00027445209TRDU1 3,698 1.0580 XDUB 16:12:56 00027445208TRDU1 676 1.0600 XDUB 16:23:49 00027445541TRDU1 1,500 1.0600 XDUB 16:23:49 00027445540TRDU1 1,964 1.0620 XDUB 16:27:02 00027445645TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,094 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442618TRDU1 1,906 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442615TRDU1 1,906 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442614TRDU1 355 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442613TRDU1 660 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442612TRDU1 838 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442611TRDU1 1,719 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442610TRDU1 1,000 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442609TRDU1 1,500 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442608TRDU1 283 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442607TRDU1 1,971 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442606TRDU1 145 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442591TRDU1 408 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442592TRDU1 1,250 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442594TRDU1 1,000 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442595TRDU1 158 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442596TRDU1 1,250 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442597TRDU1 1,000 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442598TRDU1 789 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442599TRDU1 5,211 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442600TRDU1 307 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442601TRDU1 196 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442602TRDU1 1,894 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442603TRDU1 834 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442604TRDU1 798 0.9390 XLON 14:49:51 00027442605TRDU1 95 0.9400 XLON 14:55:30 00027442780TRDU1 21 0.9400 XLON 15:00:00 00027443127TRDU1 79 0.9420 XLON 15:25:04 00027443932TRDU1 450 0.9420 XLON 15:25:04 00027443931TRDU1 778 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443952TRDU1 2,029 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443951TRDU1 1,250 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443950TRDU1 1,250 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443949TRDU1 1,250 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443948TRDU1 1,750 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443947TRDU1 1,750 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443946TRDU1 602 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443945TRDU1 398 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443944TRDU1 1,000 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443943TRDU1 3,352 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443942TRDU1 1,250 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443941TRDU1 1,250 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443940TRDU1 1,250 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443939TRDU1 1,750 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443938TRDU1 68 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443937TRDU1 1,659 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443936TRDU1 23 0.9420 XLON 15:25:05 00027443935TRDU1 1,246 0.9420 XLON 15:28:16 00027444072TRDU1 344 0.9430 XLON 16:17:56 00027445345TRDU1 497 0.9440 XLON 16:21:13 00027445455TRDU1 2,952 0.9440 XLON 16:21:14 00027445457TRDU1 2,551 0.9440 XLON 16:21:14 00027445456TRDU1 3,500 0.9440 XLON 16:21:17 00027445459TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 228495 EQS News ID: 1578079 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1578079&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)