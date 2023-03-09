Anzeige
09.03.2023 | 08:31


Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 March 2023 it purchased a total of 172,866 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            110,000     62,866 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0620     GBP0.9440 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0500     GBP0.9390 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0553     GBP0.9409

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,100,456 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,026      1.0500        XDUB     08:29:43      00027436218TRDU1 
5,667      1.0540        XDUB     13:02:21      00027438955TRDU1 
2,123      1.0540        XDUB     13:02:21      00027438954TRDU1 
2,071      1.0540        XDUB     13:02:21      00027438953TRDU1 
304       1.0540        XDUB     13:22:59      00027439445TRDU1 
5,363      1.0540        XDUB     13:22:59      00027439444TRDU1 
417       1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440254TRDU1 
537       1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440253TRDU1 
1,119      1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440252TRDU1 
359       1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440251TRDU1 
1,219      1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440250TRDU1 
1,000      1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440249TRDU1 
1,896      1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440248TRDU1 
3,697      1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440247TRDU1 
1,700      1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440246TRDU1 
396       1.0540        XDUB     13:53:29      00027440245TRDU1 
223       1.0540        XDUB     14:17:14      00027440731TRDU1 
1,800      1.0540        XDUB     14:22:28      00027440881TRDU1 
149       1.0540        XDUB     14:22:28      00027440880TRDU1 
1,000      1.0540        XDUB     14:30:27      00027441281TRDU1 
92        1.0540        XDUB     14:32:39      00027441512TRDU1 
789       1.0540        XDUB     14:32:39      00027441511TRDU1 
10,701      1.0540        XDUB     14:49:45      00027442586TRDU1 
1,973      1.0540        XDUB     14:49:45      00027442585TRDU1 
2,156      1.0540        XDUB     14:49:45      00027442584TRDU1 
2,618      1.0540        XDUB     14:49:51      00027442593TRDU1 
10,701      1.0540        XDUB     14:49:51      00027442590TRDU1 
1,981      1.0540        XDUB     14:49:51      00027442589TRDU1 
10,701      1.0540        XDUB     14:49:51      00027442588TRDU1 
1,836      1.0540        XDUB     15:01:35      00027443180TRDU1 
2,247      1.0540        XDUB     15:01:35      00027443179TRDU1 
1,729      1.0540        XDUB     15:01:35      00027443178TRDU1 
7,660      1.0580        XDUB     15:34:18      00027444247TRDU1 
1,941      1.0580        XDUB     15:39:29      00027444374TRDU1 
2,046      1.0580        XDUB     15:45:36      00027444537TRDU1 
1,615      1.0600        XDUB     15:51:32      00027444690TRDU1 
214       1.0600        XDUB     15:51:32      00027444689TRDU1 
1,358      1.0600        XDUB     15:56:31      00027444852TRDU1 
813       1.0600        XDUB     15:56:31      00027444851TRDU1 
139       1.0600        XDUB     16:02:20      00027444978TRDU1 
1,500      1.0600        XDUB     16:02:20      00027444977TRDU1 
193       1.0600        XDUB     16:06:42      00027445072TRDU1 
2,228      1.0600        XDUB     16:07:24      00027445083TRDU1 
1,865      1.0580        XDUB     16:12:56      00027445209TRDU1 
3,698      1.0580        XDUB     16:12:56      00027445208TRDU1 
676       1.0600        XDUB     16:23:49      00027445541TRDU1 
1,500      1.0600        XDUB     16:23:49      00027445540TRDU1 
1,964      1.0620        XDUB     16:27:02      00027445645TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,094      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442618TRDU1 
1,906      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442615TRDU1 
1,906      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442614TRDU1 
355       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442613TRDU1 
660       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442612TRDU1 
838       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442611TRDU1 
1,719      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442610TRDU1 
1,000      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442609TRDU1 
1,500      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442608TRDU1 
283       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442607TRDU1 
1,971      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442606TRDU1 
145       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442591TRDU1 
408       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442592TRDU1 
1,250      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442594TRDU1 
1,000      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442595TRDU1 
158       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442596TRDU1 
1,250      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442597TRDU1 
1,000      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442598TRDU1 
789       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442599TRDU1 
5,211      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442600TRDU1 
307       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442601TRDU1 
196       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442602TRDU1 
1,894      0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442603TRDU1 
834       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442604TRDU1 
798       0.9390        XLON     14:49:51      00027442605TRDU1 
95        0.9400        XLON     14:55:30      00027442780TRDU1 
21        0.9400        XLON     15:00:00      00027443127TRDU1 
79        0.9420        XLON     15:25:04      00027443932TRDU1 
450       0.9420        XLON     15:25:04      00027443931TRDU1 
778       0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443952TRDU1 
2,029      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443951TRDU1 
1,250      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443950TRDU1 
1,250      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443949TRDU1 
1,250      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443948TRDU1 
1,750      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443947TRDU1 
1,750      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443946TRDU1 
602       0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443945TRDU1 
398       0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443944TRDU1 
1,000      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443943TRDU1 
3,352      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443942TRDU1 
1,250      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443941TRDU1 
1,250      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443940TRDU1 
1,250      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443939TRDU1 
1,750      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443938TRDU1 
68        0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443937TRDU1 
1,659      0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443936TRDU1 
23        0.9420        XLON     15:25:05      00027443935TRDU1 
1,246      0.9420        XLON     15:28:16      00027444072TRDU1 
344       0.9430        XLON     16:17:56      00027445345TRDU1 
497       0.9440        XLON     16:21:13      00027445455TRDU1 
2,952      0.9440        XLON     16:21:14      00027445457TRDU1 
2,551      0.9440        XLON     16:21:14      00027445456TRDU1 
3,500      0.9440        XLON     16:21:17      00027445459TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  228495 
EQS News ID:  1578079 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1578079&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
