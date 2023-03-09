Anzeige
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A3C9Y0 ISIN: FR0014004L86 
Tradegate
09.03.23
09:01 Uhr
167,88 Euro
+6,50
+4,03 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
09.03.2023
09.03.2023 | 08:34
101 Leser
Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2022 Annual Financial Report

Availability of a short form
of the 2022 Annual Financial Report

A short form of the Dassault Aviation 2022 Annual Financial Report (version abrégée du Rapport Financier Annuel 2022) is available to the public, awaiting the issuance of the statutory auditors' reports.

This short form of the 2022 Annual Financial Report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Publications / 2023 Publications" section.

The full 2022 Annual Financial Report will be made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) later in March 2023.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • Availability of a short form of the 2022 Annual Report of Dassault Aviation EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4493c2d0-89a9-42e2-9dd5-ee2a7fab5c66)

