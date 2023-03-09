Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 8
[09.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,629,000.00
|EUR
|0
|211,534,935.74
|8.5889
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|873,523.61
|86.6591
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,152,330.61
|100.6108
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|26,000.00
|12,235,315.35
|105.84
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,408,711.50
|103.8874
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|8,957,495.68
|101.5232
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,049.00
|CHF
|0
|5,408,059.44
|96.4881
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,527,007.77
|9.094
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,117,841.59
|9.9715
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,349,474.53
|9.8793