

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L), on Thursday, announced the launch and pricing of its inaugural £400 million Green Bond with a maturity of 9.5 years, paying a coupon of 4.875%, subject to final legal documentation.



The company noted that the transaction further enhances Landsec's financial capacity and flexibility, building on an already strong position. Coupled with a pipeline of central London and mixed use development opportunities that offer excellent optionality, the transaction leaves Landsec 'extremely well placed to continue delivering against its strategy in the years ahead.'



The impact on Landsec's principal financing metrics is as follows - cash and undrawn committed facilities increases to £2.5 billion; weighted average cost of debt increases by 20bps, compared to 2.7% as at 30 September 2022; the proportion of Group borrowings which is fixed or hedged increases to 98%; and weighted average maturity of debt increases by 0.7 years, compared to 9.8 years at 30 September.



