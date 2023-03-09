Sales and growth industry specialist Vincent Camara joins Provenir's team to respond to the increasing demand for the company's data and AI-powered risk decisioning solutions

Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that Vincent Camara has been appointed Regional Manager in France. Camara will lead Provenir's sales operations in the region, serving the growing number of financial services businesses in need of data and AI-powered risk decisioning solutions.

Camara brings more than twenty years' experience in sales, marketing and operations, with a solid track-record of designing, delivering and executing go-to-market strategies in hyper-growth businesses. He's held senior roles at Dayele, GETLINKS, ZANROO and Synthesio, where he successfully drove new business and customer success through identifying important business partnerships to reach new customers.

Provenir is on a mission to meet the growing demand for its data and AI-powered risk decisioning platform that drives improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more. Based in Paris, Camara will be an integral part of the team in fulfilling Provenir's mission.

"Financial institutions and fintechs are increasingly investing in data and AI-based risk decisioning technology that adds agility and process efficiency to their decisioning systems," said Frode Berg, Provenir's Managing Director of Europe. "France represents a strategically important region for Provenir, with $3.7 billion in fintech investment in the country last year alone, as we're committed to delivering our unified risk decisioning ecosystem to financial organisations worldwide. We're excited to have Vincent on board to lead our sales operations and address the demand we're experiencing in the region."

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our data and AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform.

The company brings together key data, AI and decisioning capabilities to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

