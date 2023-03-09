The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be held in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia from 12 to 28 May. Finland and Latvia will organize the tournament together. Group A will be played in Tampere and Group B in Riga.

Switzerland will play in Group B, i.e., in Riga, Latvia. They will have to play against Latvia, Canada, Slovakia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Norway, and Czechia who are also in the same group. Quarterfinals are played in Tampere and Riga, but the location depends on how the teams have played in the preliminary round. Semi-finals and finals will take place in Tampere.

Switzerland starts the championship against Slovenia.

Single-game ticket prices to Switzerland's games start at 49. Tickets are required for all visitors aged 7 and over. Children aged 6 and younger, accompanied by an adult, may attend the game without a ticket, and without occupying a separate seat.

Switzerland will start their tournament against Slovenia on Saturday 13 May at 12:20. Starting price for tickets for this game is 49.

Prices exclude ticket operator fees.

Switzerland has won three silver and six bronze medals in the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships. Unfortunately, since 2018 they haven't gotten to finals and pleased their fans with any medals. Last year Switzerland ended the tournament in fifth place after a loss in the quarterfinals. Will they make it further this year?

Switzerland's games in Group B, Riga, Latvia

13.05. Switzerland Slovenia

14.05. Norway Switzerland

16.05. Switzerland Kazakhstan

18.05. Switzerland Slovakia

20.05. Canada Switzerland

21.05. Czechia Switzerland

23.05. Switzerland Latvia

