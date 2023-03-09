The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be held in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia from 12 to 28 May. Finland and Latvia will organize the tournament together. Group A will be played in Tampere and Group B in Riga.

Slovakia will play in Group B, i.e., in Riga, Latvia. They will have to play against Latvia, Canada, Czechia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Norway, and Switzerland who are also in the same group. Quarterfinals are played in Tampere and Riga, but the location depends on how the teams have played in the preliminary round. Semi-finals and finals will take place in Tampere.

Single-game tickets are now on sale and can still be found for all games and in all different price categories. However, act fast or you will miss your chance to see your national team in action.

Slovakia starts the championship against Czechia.

Single-game ticket prices to Slovakia's games start at 29. Tickets are required for all visitors aged 7 and over. Children aged 6 and younger, accompanied by an adult, may attend the game without a ticket, and without occupying a separate seat.

Slovakia will start their tournament against Czechia on Friday 12 May at 16:20. Tickets for this game start at 29.

Prices exclude ticket operator fees.

In total Slovakia has brought home one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal from the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships. At the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Slovakia got to the quarter-finals and finished in 8th place. Make sure your team gets all the support they need to get further this year.

Buy your ticket now and cheer on your team in person!

Slovakia's games in Group B, Riga, Latvia

12.05. Slovakia Czechia

13.05. Slovakia Latvia

15.05. Slovakia Canada

18.05. Switzerland Slovakia

19.05. Kazakhstan Slovakia

21.05. Slovenia Slovakia

23.05. Slovakia Norway

