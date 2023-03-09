The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be held in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia from 12 to 28 May. Finland and Latvia will organize the tournament together. Group A will be played in Tampere and Group B in Riga.

Czechia will play in Group B, i.e., in Riga, Latvia. They will have to play against Latvia, Canada, Slovakia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Norway, and Switzerland who are also in the same group. Quarterfinals are played in Tampere and Riga, but the location depends on how the teams have played in the preliminary round. Semi-finals and finals will take place in Tampere.

Single-game tickets are now on sale and can still be found for all games and in all different price categories. However, act fast or you will miss your chance to see your national team in action.

Czechia starts the championship against Slovakia.

Single-game ticket prices to Czechia's games start at 29. Tickets are required for all visitors aged 7 and over. Children aged 6 and younger, accompanied by an adult, may attend the game without a ticket, and without occupying a separate seat.

Czechia will start their tournament against Slovakia on Friday 12 May at 16:20. Prices for tickets for this game start at 29.

Prices exclude ticket operator fees.

Over the years Czechia has shown tremendous success by bringing home six gold and six bronze medals as well as one silver. The previous year Czechia got on the podium and finished in third place. Will we see them at the finals at this Championship too?

Come, support your team, and take part in the excitement of best-on-best ice hockey!

Czechia's games in Group B, Riga, Latvia

12.05. Slovakia Czechia

14.05. Czechia Kazakhstan

15.05. Czechia Latvia

18.05. Czechia Slovenia

20.05. Norway Czechia

21.05. Czechia Switzerland

23.05. Canada Czechia

2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm

Schedule https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm/schedule

Tickets https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm/static/37881/tickets_world_championship

Visit Riga https://www.liveriga.com/en/

Contacts:

Marketing director, Alise Limba-Kuzule

+371 6407662

email: alise.limba-kuzule@2023.iihfworlds.com.