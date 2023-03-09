Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Welcomes LINEN to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 9, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by SIA L.J.Linen have been admitted to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. 

The size of LINEN (SIA L.J.Linen) bond issue is EUR 2 million. The nominal
value of bonds is 1 000 EUR with floating annual coupon rate of 10% + 3M
EURIBOR with quarterly payment. The bonds mature on December 16, 2024. The
listing of LINEN bonds follows its private offer to Estonian, Latvian and
Lithuanian investors. 

CEO of Nasdaq Riga Daiga Auzina-Melalksne: " We are delighted to welcome
another modern and ambitious Latvian company on the Nasdaq Baltic First North
market. We'd like to praise LINEN on their debut on the capital markets and
wish a success in achieving company's growth goals and strengthening business
position on a global scale". 

Janis Kulikovskis, the founder and owner of the company LINEN: "We are
delighted about the operating results of 2022 that again showed a strong growth
and additional funding will help us to sustain the growth in the future. Our
decisions to enter developing markets and operate with products that are a part
of circular economy proved to be the right strategy. Given current market
situation we are certain that demand for our products can only rise and they
are becoming more and more popular." 

LINEN's main activity is the global trade in agricultural products -
ingredients for animal feeds, pet food, biofuels, cosmetics, and fertilizers.
In the field of trade in raw materials of animal origin, LINEN is one of the
leading companies in the European Union and consistently ranks among the five
largest companies in the European Union that provide exports of this type of
raw materials in the EU. Last year the turnover of SIA "L.J.Linen" was EUR 43
million, which is 55% more than a year earlier, whereas the turnover of the
entire LINEN Group, which includes 14 companies worldwide, amounted to EUR 63
million. This year, the Group plans to almost double it, reaching a turnover of
EUR 100 million. In the next few years, LINEN plans to strengthen and expand
its position in existing markets in Europe, Asia and Africa, as well as to
explore new markets, for example, by expanding operations in South America,
while at the same time expanding its product range with plant-based raw
materials. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 




Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane 
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com 
+371 25 277 733





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
