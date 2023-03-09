GIO World Health Ltd, a Leading Stem Cell Life Science Company, Announces Plans to Go Public via Business Combination with Apeiron Capital Investment Corp.

GIO World Health Ltd ("GIO World Health") has entered into a business combination agreement with Apeiron Capital Investment Corp (APNC).

The post-closing combined public company, which will be named GIO World Health Holdings, Inc., values GIO World Health in the proposed transaction at a pre-money enterprise value of $250 million.

Current GIO World Health shareholders will retain 100% of their equity in the post-closing combined public company and will continue to own approximately 80.83% of the post-closing combined public company on a pro forma basis, assuming no redemptions by Apeiron Capital's public shareholders, and that all GIO World Health shareholders participate in the transaction.

BOSTON, MA and SAN DIEGO, CA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIO World Health, a recently formed company focused on stem cell research and development, and Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. ("Apeiron Capital") (OTC: APNC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "BCA") to bring GIO World Health public in order to bring its proprietary stem cell treatments to market, and other stem cell based products for global consumption. The parties intend that at the closing of the proposed transaction (the "Closing"), Apeiron Capital common stock will be listed on either the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ, and Apeiron Capital will be renamed "GIO World Health Holdings, Inc.".

GIO World Health, was founded in 2021 by Dr. Anand Srivastava and Deven Patel, accomplished professionals who have operated in the stem cell research and development field for over two decades. Beginning in the late 1990's, Dr. Anand Srivastava has been pursuing pioneering stem cell research and potential applications at some of the leading academic universities around the world. He has published extensively in top academic journals and has received numerous awards recognizing him for his contributions to the sciences.

GIO World Health is a stem cell-based life science company with plans to distribute selective products and services globally, and may also pursue FDA approval for more advanced therapies. GIO World Health is planning to mass produce the Red Blood Cells (RBCs) from stem cells in a bioreactor to solve the blood shortage problem. Furthermore, they also plan to provide proprietary stem cell-based therapies through their Longevity ("Anti-Aging") clinics, which are expected to commence in the second half of 2023 with continuing expansion efforts in subsequent years. The clinics will focus initially on targeted non-U.S. locations and utilize the role of stem cells in anti-aging treatments. GIO World Health senior management have an extensive track record of having provided anti-aging treatments to patients outside of the U.S. Expansion to non-U.S. locations is intended to utilize local partners to help expedite corporate growth. Another stream of revenue is expected from GIO World Health's "Active Cosmetics" line of products that leverage their stem cell technology. GIO World Health will offer a range of skin care products that will help improve vascularization to skin and healing of inflammation-injured cells. Their products will focus initially on the "Active Cosmetics" category including: anti-wrinkle, facial serum, daytime skin cream, under eye anti-wrinkle serum, high-end cream and hair vitality formulation. GIO World Health intends to seek strategic partnerships to help streamline product branding and distribution. GIO World Health also currently expects to have a revenue stream in the future to be derived from the development of a cost-effective disease-free universal donor (O negative) alternative to donor blood.

The GIO World Health organization will continue to be led under its highly experienced leadership of Dr. Anand Srivastava, Ph.D. and Mr. Deven Patel, who will become executive officers of the post-Closing public company at the Closing.

Management Comments

Deven Patel, Chief Executive Officer of GIO World Health said: "We are delighted to partner with Apeiron Capital in this business combination, a significant milestone toward creating value for our shareholders. This business combination and entry into the public markets will allow us access to a much larger pool of capital and increase our global profile for several clinical trials. We believe that this Transaction will put us in a position to quickly grow in what we see as a $100+ billion industry in the U.S. and global market that is projected to grow at a 10+% CAGR."1

Joel Shulman, Chief Executive Officer of Apeiron Capital said: "We are very pleased to support GIO World Health in its transition to the public markets where our combined contributions have the ability to accelerate value for our shareholders. GIO World Health founders impressed us with their proprietary research and practical solutions in high growth markets. This opportunity provides a series of potential revenue streams including Longevity Clinics and Active Cosmetics that should start to provide accretive revenues in the first year. Furthermore, its management has proprietary expertise in developing a cost-effective disease-free, universal donor (O negative) alternative to donor blood that can potentially help revolutionize the manner in which clean blood is produced in the lab and distributed throughout the world. GIO World Health's management has an extensive history of proprietary research and practical solutions. We believe that GIO World Health is well-positioned to capture the many opportunities in the HealthCare industry, and we look forward to seeing the company grow and thrive in the public markets.

1 Sources:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/08/2570057/0/en/The-global-active-cosmetics-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-CAGR-of-12-64-during-2021-2027.html

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/active-cosmetics-market

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plasma-fractionation-market-report

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/stem-cell-therapy-market#:~:text=The%20global%20stem%20cell%20therapy,forecast%20period%202022%20to%202030

Transaction Overview

Under the BCA, Apeiron Capital will acquire shares of GIO World Health from its existing shareholders in exchange for newly issued common shares of Apeiron Capital (the "Transaction"). GIO shareholders holding approximately 98.7% of its outstanding shares have signed on to sell their shares to Apeiron Capital under the BCA, and the parties intend to have the remaining GIO shareholders participate in the Transaction prior to the Closing. Under the terms of the BCA, GIO World Health is valued at a pre-money enterprise value of $250 million.

Upon the Closing, current GIO World Health shareholders will retain 100% of their equity through new common shares of Apeiron Capital and own approximately 80.83% of the post-closing combined public company at the Closing, in each case assuming no redemptions by Apeiron Capital's public shareholders. and that all GIO World Health shareholders participate in the Transaction.

The Transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023 and is subject to approval by Apeiron Capital's shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

Advisors

TAG Partners Ltd. is serving as the capital markets and financial advisor to GIO World Health. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal advisor to Apeiron Capital, and Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal advisor to GIO World Health.

About GIO World Health

GIO World Health is a life sciences company that engages in the business of stem cell-based technologies, and plans to provide products and services throughout the world. Its mission is to make the world a healthier place by providing stem cell therapy and leveraging stem cell science and technology.

About Apeiron Capital

Apeiron Capital is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Apeiron Capital may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, it focused its search on companies in the financial technology, Healthcare and Health Science sectors. Apeiron Capital is led by Chief Executive Officer Joel Shulman, Chief Operating Officer Eva Adosoglou and Chief Financial Officer Grant Grigorian. Apeiron Capital's independent directors include Jeffrey Mortimer, Kevin Cramton, and Charles Aggouras.

