Crew Energy Inc: Crew Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Highlighted by Record Production, Adjusted Funds Flow and Net Income

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) ("Crew" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented, liquids rich natural gas producer operating in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia ("NE BC"), is pleased to announce our operating and financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022. Crew's audited consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, as well as Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on Crew's website and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



HIGHLIGHTS

33,277 boe per day 1 (200 mmcfe per day) average production in 2022 grew 26% over 2021, exceeding guidance of 32,500 to 33,000 boe per day, while Q4/22 average production of 32,893 boe per day 1 (197 mmcfe per day) also surpassed guidance of 30,000 to 32,000 boe per day. 27% increase in natural gas production vs 2021 to 154,971 mmcf per day . 70% increase in condensate production vs 2021 to a record 4,546 bbls per day. 15% increase in natural gas liquids 5 , 6 ("NGLs") production vs 2021 to 2,804 bbls per day .

(200 mmcfe per day) average production in 2022 grew 26% over 2021, exceeding guidance of 32,500 to 33,000 boe per day, while Q4/22 average production of 32,893 boe per day (197 mmcfe per day) also surpassed guidance of 30,000 to 32,000 boe per day. $337.3 million of AFF 2 ($2.08 per fully diluted share 3 ) generated in 2022, 154% higher than 2021, driven by production growth and strong operating netbacks 4 that were 76% higher than 2021, averaging $30.43 per boe. In Q4/22, AFF 2 grew 60% over Q4/21 to total $75.0 million ($0.46 per fully diluted share).

($2.08 per fully diluted share ) generated in 2022, 154% higher than 2021, driven by production growth and strong operating netbacks that were 76% higher than 2021, averaging $30.43 per boe. In Q4/22, AFF grew 60% over Q4/21 to total $75.0 million ($0.46 per fully diluted share). $160.7 million of Free AFF 4 generated in 2022, $14.4 million of which was generated in Q4/22, supporting significant deleveraging through the year, further enhancing Crew's long-term sustainability, while 2022 after-tax net income rose 29% to $264.3 million ($1.63 per fully diluted share) over the prior year.

generated in 2022, $14.4 million of which was generated in Q4/22, supporting significant deleveraging through the year, further enhancing Crew's long-term sustainability, while 2022 after-tax net income rose 29% to $264.3 million ($1.63 per fully diluted share) over the prior year. 63% reduction in net debt 2 to $149.5 million at year-end 2022, with zero drawn on our $200 million credit facility and proceeds from our $130 million disposition of non-core properties (the "Disposition") allowed Crew to reduce our outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes by 43% compared to year-end 2021, reducing the balance due at maturity in 2024 to $172 million. Significant improvement in net debt 2 to trailing last twelve-month ("LTM") EBITDA 3 ratio which declined to 0.4 times at year-end 2022 from 2.6 times last year.

to $149.5 million at year-end 2022, with zero drawn on our $200 million credit facility and proceeds from our $130 million disposition of non-core properties (the "Disposition") allowed Crew to reduce our outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes by 43% compared to year-end 2021, reducing the balance due at maturity in 2024 to $172 million. 21% lower cash costs per boe 4 averaging $9.53 in 2022, while net operating costs per boe 4 declined 18% over 2021 to $3.65, and Q4/22 cash costs per boe 4 of $8.67 were 15% lower than Q4/21.

averaging $9.53 in 2022, while net operating costs per boe declined 18% over 2021 to $3.65, and Q4/22 cash costs per boe of $8.67 were 15% lower than Q4/21. $176.6 million exploration and development program executed safely and responsibly, with 80% directed to drilling and completion activities, 16% to facilities, equipment and pipelines and 4% to land, seismic, and other miscellaneous expenditures. Net capital expenditures 4 in 2022 totaled $46.8 million as proceeds from the Disposition offset expenditures.



program executed safely and responsibly, with 80% directed to drilling and completion activities, 16% to facilities, equipment and pipelines and 4% to land, seismic, and other miscellaneous expenditures.

FINANCIAL & OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three months

ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months

ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Petroleum and natural gas sales 136,948 103,153 598,569 332,848 Cash provided by operating activities 62,570 45,747 317,337 119,156 Adjusted funds flow2 74,994 46,833 337,345 132,869 Per share3 - basic 0.49 0.31 2.21 0.87 - diluted 0.46 0.29 2.08 0.82 Net income 71,383 50,901 264,359 205,299 Per share - basic 0.47 0.33 1.73 1.34 - diluted 0.44 0.31 1.63 1.27 Property, plant and equipment expenditures 60,639 42,341 176,621 177,924 Net property dispositions4 (7) (460) (129,787) (8,276) Net capital expenditures4 60,632 41,881 46,834 169,648





Capital Structure

($ thousands) As at

Dec. 31, 2022 As at

Dec. 31, 2021 Working capital surplus (deficiency)2 21,844 (33,068) Bank loan - (75,067) 21,844 (108,135) Senior unsecured notes (171,298) (297,834) Net debt2 (149,454) (405,969) Common shares outstanding(thousands) 154,377 152,480





OPERATIONAL Three months

ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months

ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Daily production Light crude oil (bbl/d) 84 157 98 158 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) - - - 802 Natural gas liquids ("ngl")5,6 (bbl/d) 2,565 2,458 2,804 2,446 Condensate (bbl/d) 3,955 2,596 4,546 2,667 Conventional natural gas (mcf/d) 157,732 143,584 154,971 122,217 Total (boe/d @ 6:1) 32,893 29,142 33,277 26,443 Average realized3 Light crude oil price ($/bbl) 100.10 89.98 111.56 75.95 Heavy crude oil price ($/bbl) - - - 59.41 Natural gas liquids price ($/bbl) 37.42 34.50 44.42 20.75 Condensate price ($/bbl) 105.30 93.90 115.43 79.86 Natural gas price ($/mcf) 6.14 5.42 6.32 4.82 Commodity price ($/boe) 45.25 38.47 49.28 34.49





Three months

ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months

ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Netback($/boe) Petroleum and natural gas sales 45.25 38.47 49.28 34.49 Royalties (6.09) (2.70) (4.90) (2.39) Realized loss on derivative financial instruments (5.72) (8.06) (7.07) (6.31) Net operating costs4 (3.47) (3.49) (3.65) (4.47) Net transportation costs4 (3.05) (3.52) (3.23) (4.07) Operating netback4 26.92 20.70 30.43 17.25 General and administrative ("G&A") (1.17) (0.91) (0.98) (0.95) Financing costs on debt4 (0.98) (2.31) (1.67) (2.53) Adjusted funds flow2 24.77 17.48 27.78 13.77





¹ See table in the Advisories for production breakdown by product type as defined in NI 51-101.

² Capital management measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards, and therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other entities. See "Advisories - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" contained within this press release.

³ Supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards, and therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other entities. See "Advisories - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" contained within this press release.

4 Non-IFRS financial measure or ratio that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards, and therefore, may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures or ratios for other entities. See "Advisories - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" contained within this press release and in our most recently filed MD&A, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

5 Throughout this news release, NGLs comprise all natural gas liquids as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), other than condensate, which is disclosed separately, and natural gas means conventional natural gas by NI 51-101 product type.

6 Excludes condensate volumes which have been reported separately.





NEW FOUR-YEAR PLAN UPDATE

Crew's recently announced, four-year strategic plan (the "Four-Year Plan"7) is designed to significantly increase the Company's size and scale through 2026, building on the momentum and stronger financial position realized following the successful execution of our recently completed two-year plan. Successful implementation of this Four-Year Plan would enable Crew to achieve our next phase of growth with significantly increased production, targeting annual volumes of over 60,000 boe per day. With 70,000 net acres of contiguous land in the Groundbirch area, a key driver behind the Four-Year Plan is the expansion of our gas processing infrastructure which is planned to be anchored by the construction of a 180 mmcf per day deep-cut gas plant in an area ideally located to supply natural gas to Canada's future liquified natural gas ("LNG") export facilities.

Advancement of our focused Groundbirch development plan is predicated on all necessary permits being obtained, supportive commodity prices and securing the requisite financing while maintaining conservative debt leverage metrics. With current spot and future strip natural gas prices being depressed from a supply/demand imbalance caused by unseasonably warm weather across North America and Europe, the Company plans to methodically, and cost effectively, advance the Four-Year Plan through obtaining the necessary permits, monitoring price signals for additional hedging opportunities and continuing to explore a variety of financing options for the project.

7 Crew's plans, goals and targets for 2024 and beyond remain preliminary in nature and do not, at this time, reflect a Board approved capital expenditures budget. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the same.

OPERATIONS UPDATE & AREA OVERVIEW

NE BC Montney (Greater Septimus)

Five (5.0 net) extended reach horizontal ("ERH") ultra-condensate rich ("UCR") wells were completed on the 11-27 pad in December of 2022. After 34 days on production, based on field estimates, these wells are currently producing at an average raw gas production rate of 1,570 mcf per day of natural gas and 828 bbls per day of condensate.



Groundbirch

The second phase of development at Crew's 4-17 pad, targeting two additional zones in the Upper Montney with five (5.0 net) ERH wells, continues to exceed internal type curve forecasts, with an average per well raw gas production rate over 160 days ("IP160") of 6,577 mcf per day.

The Upper Montney at Groundbirch is approximately 470 feet in thickness and has four prospective zones, all of which were tested through Crew's 4-17 exploration and development program in 2021 and 2022, with each zone having generated promising initial commercial development rates.

The results from the past year's delineation and initial development drilling at Groundbirch demonstrated the breadth and strength of our asset base, and position Crew with potentially decades of continued development.



Other NE BC Montney

The Company completed drilling operations on the six-well, 15-28 ERH pad at Tower during Q4/22. The wells target light oil in the upper Montney "B" and "C" zones, have lateral lengths of over 4,000 meters and are currently planned to be completed in Q3/23.



RISK MANAGEMENT PROFILE

To secure a base level of AFF2 to fund planned capital projects, Crew continues to utilize hedging to limit exposure to fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, while allowing for participation in spot commodity prices. As of March 8, 2023, the Company has hedged approximately 72,000 GJ's at C$4.47 per GJ (or $5.36 per mcf using Crew's higher heat content factor) and 1,500 bbls per day of condensate at an average price of C$106.00 per bbl for the first six months of 2023, and 1,000 bbls per day at an average price of C$100.25 per bbl for the second half of 2023.

SUSTAINABILITY AND ESG INITIATIVES

Crew strives to be a leader in environmental, social, and governance ("ESG"). With a focus on sustainability initiatives, we are unwavering in our dedication to safe and responsible energy production.

Throughout 2022, some of our key ESG highlights include:

Crew achieved independent certification of our natural gas and natural gas liquids production from our NE BC Development area under the Equitable Origin EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development. The certification confirms Crew's best-practice methods for ESG performance in the energy sector and demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement.

Crew invested a record $13.1 million on decommissioning activities in 2022. Undertaking these activities has reduced our idle well count by 33% in 2022.

Crew anticipates a 25% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity in 2022 from 2021 levels. We continue to strive for top-tier emissions intensity as we pursue opportunities such as waste heat recovery, re-spoolable surface pipelines, and electrification by using low emission hydroelectric power.



Please visit www.esg.crewenergy.com to learn more about Crew's latest sustainability initiatives showcased within our digital ESG Report and data performance tables.

OUTLOOK

On January 18, 2023, the B.C. Government and Blueberry River First Nations announced the signing of the 'Blueberry River First Nations Implementation Agreement'. Additionally, on January 20, 2023, a Consensus Agreement between the B.C. Government and several of the Treaty 8 First Nations was announced. Crew believes this resolution now supports our ability to optimize capital allocation, further enabling the Company to continue to generate value from our vast Montney resource. Permit applications have been submitted for approval to the BC Energy Regulator in respect of 93 well locations, our planned Groundbirch Plant, pipelines, facilities and other investments.

As a result of unseasonably warmer temperatures across parts of North America and Europe through the latter part of 2022 and into 2023, a natural gas supply/demand imbalance has materialized, leading to a sharp price decline for both spot and future natural gas prices. In response, the Company is adjusting our original 2023 budget and associated guidance initially released in early December 2022, summarized below.

2023 net capital expenditures 4 reduced to $190 to $210 million, from original budget of $230 to $250 million, targeting to: Drill 15 (15.0 net) Montney wells (versus original budget of 18 (18.0 net) wells) Complete, equip and tie-in 12 (12.0 net) wells (versus previous plan to complete, equip and tie-in 19 (19.0 net) wells) Maintain 2023 average production at 30,000 to 32,000 boe per day 1 targeting an exit rate of 32,000 to 34,000 boe per day 1 , versus previous exit rate forecast of 35,000 to 37,000 boe per day 1 , given seven (7.0 net) fewer wells are planned to be completed in the latter half of the year Hold an inventory of ten (10.0 net) drilled and uncompleted UCR wells at year end 2023 (versus previous plan of six (6.0 net) wells) Continues to facilitate the redemption of the balance of Crew's $172 million outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes in the first half of 2023

from original budget of $230 to $250 million, targeting to: Inherent optionality of our asset base plus condensate prices over $100 per bbl has led Crew to pivot and focus on drilling in the UCR area of Greater Septimus, which is expected to drive 50% growth in condensate and light oil production in Q4/23 vs Q4/22, achieving volumes greater than 6,000 bbls per day Crew estimates that liquids production will represent over 50% of petroleum and natural gas sales in 2023 Incremental volumes are expected to be supported by a condensate stabilization project at Septimus, which is forecast to increase corporate condensate processing capacity to 11,000 bbls per day in Q3/23

has led Crew to pivot and focus on drilling in the UCR area of Greater Septimus, which is expected to drive 50% growth in condensate and light oil production in Q4/23 vs Q4/22, achieving volumes greater than 6,000 bbls per day Q1/23 net capital expenditures4 are forecast at $25 to $30 million, with average production of 31,000 to 33,000 boe per day1;

Crew's active development program is designed to continue targeting optimal investment returns in the current environment while maintaining conservative leverage metrics, positioning the Company to prudently and strategically develop our significant resource base under the Four-Year Plan.

The following table sets forth Crew's updated guidance and underlying material assumptions:

Previous 2023 Guidance

and Assumptions Updated 2023 Guidance

and Assumptions8 Net capital expenditures4 ($Millions) 230-250 190-210 Annual average production1 (boe/d) 30,000-32,000 30,000-32,000 Adjusted funds flow2 ($Millions) 300-320 240-260 Free adjusted funds flow4 ($Millions) 50-90 30-70 EBITDA4 ($Millions) 310-330 250-270 Oil price (WTI)($US per bbl) $80.00 $75.00 Natural gas price (NYMEX) ($US per mmbtu) $5.00 $3.20 Natural gas price (AECO 5A) ($C per mcf) $4.25 $2.85 Natural gas price (Crew est. wellhead) ($C per mcf) $5.25 $3.30 Foreign exchange ($US/$CAD) $0.75 $0.74 Royalties 9-11% 9-11% Net operating costs4 ($ per boe) $4.50-$5.00 $4.50-$5.00 Net transportation costs4 ($ per boe) $3.50-$4.00 $3.50-$4.00 G&A ($ per boe) $1.00-$1.20 $1.00-$1.20 Effective interest rate on long-term debt 6.5-7.5% 6.5-7.5%





2023 Sensitivities AFF ($MM) AFF/Share FD AFF/Share 100 bbl per day Condensate $3.3 $0.02 $0.02 C$1.00 per bbl WTI $1.3 $0.01 $0.01 US $0.10 NYMEX (per mmbtu) $3.1 $0.02 $0.02 1 mmcf per day natural gas $1.2 $0.01 $0.01 $0.10 AECO 5A (per GJ) $2.6 $0.02 $0.02 $0.01 FX CAD/US $2.9 $0.02 $0.02





With a world-class Montney asset base that is ideally situated to capitalize on the incredible potential to provide natural gas for Canadian LNG, Crew remains focused on operational excellence and financial strength. With an established track record of successfully navigating a variety of market opportunities and challenges, Crew has a quality asset base and a committed team with the vision to deliver long-term shareholder value. With a strong risk management program and a proven strategy, we look forward to realizing our objectives while upholding our commitment to remain a safe and environmentally responsible operator. Thank you to our stakeholders for your ongoing contributions, dedication, and continued support.

8 The actual results of operations of Crew and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the estimates and material underlying assumptions set forth in this guidance by the Company and such variation may be material. The guidance and material underlying assumptions have been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments.

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry. Each of these metrics are determined by Crew as specifically set forth in this news release. These terms do not have standardized meanings or standardized methods of calculation and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons. Such metrics have been included to provide readers with additional information to evaluate the Company's performance however, such metrics are not reliable indicators of future performance and therefore should not be unduly relied upon for investment or other purposes. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below for additional disclosures.

Test Results and Initial Production Rates

A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed. Test results and initial production ("IP") rates disclosed herein, particularly those short in duration, may not necessarily be indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery.

BOE and Mcfe Conversions

Measurements expressed in barrel of oil equivalents, BOEs or Mcfe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl and an Mcfe conversion ratio of 1 bbl:6 Mcf are based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this press release and other materials disclosed by the Company, Crew uses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-IFRS and other specified financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-IFRS and other specified financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of Crew's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-IFRS and other specified financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze Crew's business performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Capital Management Measures

a) Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds Flow ("AFF")



Funds from operations represents cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating non-cash working capital, accretion of deferred financing costs and transaction costs on property dispositions. Adjusted funds flow represents funds from operations before decommissioning obligations settled (recovered). The Company considers these metrics as key measures that demonstrate the ability of the Company's continuing operations to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain production at current levels and fund future growth through capital investment and to service and repay debt. Management believes that such measures provide an insightful assessment of the Company's operations on a continuing basis by eliminating certain non-cash charges, actual settlements of decommissioning obligations and transaction costs on property dispositions, the timing of which is discretionary. Funds from operations and adjusted funds flow should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. Crew's determination of funds from operations and adjusted funds flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Crew also presents adjusted funds flow per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of income per share. The applicable reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure, cash provided by operating activities, is contained under "free adjusted funds flow" below.

b) Net Debt and Working Capital Surplus (Deficiency)



Crew closely monitors its capital structure with a goal of maintaining a strong balance sheet to fund the future growth of the Company. The Company monitors net debt as part of its capital structure. The Company uses net debt (bank debt plus working capital deficiency or surplus, excluding the current portion of the fair value of financial instruments) as an alternative measure of outstanding debt. Management considers net debt and working capital deficiency (surplus) an important measure to assist in assessing the liquidity of the Company.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios

a) Net Property Acquisitions (Dispositions)



Net property acquisitions (dispositions) equals property acquisitions less property dispositions and transaction costs on property dispositions. Crew uses net property acquisitions (dispositions) to measure its total capital investment compared to the Company's annual capital budgeted expenditures. The most directly comparable IFRS measures to net property acquisitions (dispositions) are property acquisitions and property dispositions.

b) Net Capital Expenditures



Net capital expenditures equals exploration and development expenditures less net property acquisitions (dispositions). Crew uses net capital expenditures to measure its total capital investment compared to the Company's annual capital budgeted expenditures. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to net capital expenditures is property, plant and equipment expenditures.

($ thousands) Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Property, plant and equipment expenditures 60,639 53,560 42,341 176,621 177,924 Less: Net property dispositions (7) (129,780) (460) (129,787) (8,276) Net capital expenditures 60,632 (76,220) 41,881 46,834 169,648





c) EBITDA



EBITDA is calculated as consolidated net income (loss) before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain non-cash, extraordinary and non-recurring items primarily relating to unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments and impairment losses. The Company considers this metric as key measures that demonstrate the ability of the Company's continuing operations to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain production at current levels and fund future growth through capital investment and to service and repay debt. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to EBITDA is cash provided by operating activities.

($ thousands) Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 62,570 82,322 45,747 317,337 119,156 Change in operating non-cash working capital 7,565 (16,243) (668) 8,331 8,844 Accretion of deferred financing costs (149) (214) (246) (854) (983) Transaction costs on property dispositions - 203 - 203 2,505 Funds from operations 69,986 66,068 44,833 325,017 129,522 Decommissioning obligations settled excluding government grants 5,008 3,349 2,000 12,328 3,347 Adjusted funds flow 74,994 69,417 46,833 337,345 132,869 Interest 2,971 6,916 6,199 22,211 24,399 EBITDA 77,965 76,333 53,032 359,556 157,268





d) Free Adjusted Funds Flow



Free adjusted funds flow represents adjusted funds flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. The Company considers this metric a key measure that demonstrates the ability of the Company's continuing operations to fund future growth through capital investment and to service and repay debt. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to free adjusted funds flow is cash provided by operating activities.

($ thousands) Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 62,570 82,322 45,747 317,337 119,156 Change in operating non-cash working capital 7,565 (16,243) (668) 8,331 8,844 Accretion of deferred financing costs (149) (214) (246) (854) (983) Transaction costs on property dispositions - 203 - 203 2,505 Funds from operations 69,986 66,068 44,833 325,017 129,522 Decommissioning obligations settled excluding government grants 5,008 3,349 2,000 12,328 3,347 Adjusted funds flow 74,994 69,417 46,833 337,345 132,869 Less: property, plant and equipment expenditures 60,639 53,560 42,341 176,621 177,924 Free adjusted funds flow 14,355 15,857 4,492 160,724 (45,055)





e) Net Operating Costs



Net operating costs equals operating costs net of processing revenue. Management views net operating costs as an important measure to evaluate its operational performance. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for net operating costs is operating costs.

($ thousands, except per boe) Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Operating costs 11,115 12,580 10,287 47,759 45,828 Processing revenue (616) (520) (934) (3,441) (2,720) Net operating costs 10,499 12,060 9,353 44,318 43,108 Per boe 3.47 4.12 3.49 3.65 4.47





f) Net Operating Costs per boe



Net operating costs per boe equals net operating costs divided by production. Management views net operating costs per boe as an important measure to evaluate its operational performance. The calculation of Crew's net operating costs per boe can be seen in the non-IFRS measure entitled "Net Operating Costs" above.

g) Net Transportation Costs



Net transportation costs equals transportation costs net of transportation revenue. Management views net transportation costs as an important measure to evaluate its operational performance. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for net transportation costs is transportation costs. The calculation of Crew's net transportation costs can be seen in the section entitled "Net Transportation Costs" of this MD&A.

($ thousands, except per boe) Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Transportation costs 10,701 11,482 10,868 45,120 44,943 Transportation revenue 1,485 1,485 1,421 5,892 5,638 Net transportation costs 9,216 9,997 9,447 39,228 39,305 Per boe 3.05 3.42 3.52 3.23 4.07





h) Net Transportation Costs per boe



Net transportation costs per boe equals net transportation costs divided by production. Management views net transportation costs per boe as an important measure to evaluate its operational performance.

i) Operating Netback per boe

Operating netback per boe equals petroleum and natural gas sales including realized gains and losses on commodity related derivative financial instruments, marketing income, less royalties, net operating costs and transportation costs calculated on a boe basis. Management considers operating netback per boe an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.

($/boe) Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Petroleum and natural gas sales 45.25 45.46 38.47 49.28 34.49 Royalties (6.09) (6.86) (2.70) (4.90) (2.39) Realized loss on derivative financial instruments (5.72) (4.63) (8.06) (7.07) (6.31) Net operating costs (3.47) (4.12) (3.49) (3.65) (4.47) Net transportation costs (3.05) (3.42) (3.52) (3.23) (4.07) Operating netbacks 26.92 26.43 20.70 30.43 17.25 Production (boe/d) 32,893 31,792 29,142 33,277 26,443





j) Cash costs per boe

Cash costs per boe is comprised of net operating, transportation, general and administrative and financing costs on debt calculated on a boe basis. Management views cash costs per boe as an important measure to evaluate its operational performance.

($/boe) Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Net operating costs 3.47 4.12 3.49 3.65 4.47 Net transportation costs 3.05 3.42 3.52 3.23 4.07 General and administrative expenses 1.17 0.99 0.91 0.98 0.95 Financing costs on debt 0.98 1.70 2.31 1.67 2.53 Cash costs 8.67 10.23 10.23 9.53 12.02





k) Financing costs on debt per boe



Financing costs on debt per boe is comprised of the sum of interest on bank loan and other, interest on senior notes and accretion of deferred financing charges, divided by production. Management views financing costs on debt per boe as an important measure to evaluate its cost of debt financing.

($ thousands, except per boe) Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Three months ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Interest on bank loan and other 4 154 1,038 2,321 3,916 Interest on senior notes 2,818 4,607 4,915 17,095 19,500 Accretion of deferred financing charges 149 214 246 854 983 Financing costs on debt 2,971 4,975 6,199 20,270 24,399 Production (boe/d) 32,893 31,792 29,142 33,277 26,443 Financing costs on debt per boe 0.98 1.70 2.31 1.67 2.53





Supplementary Financial Measures

"Adjusted funds flow per basic share" is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by the basic weighted average common shares.

"Adjusted funds flow per diluted share" is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by the diluted weighted average common shares.

"Adjusted funds flow per boe" is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by total production.

"Average realized commodity price" is comprised of commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's production. Average prices are before deduction of net transportation costs and do not include gains and losses on financial instruments.

"Average realized light crude oil price" is comprised of light crude oil commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's light crude oil production. Average prices are before deduction of net transportation costs and do not include gains and losses on financial instruments.

"Average realized heavy crude oil price" is comprised of heavy crude oil commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's heavy crude oil production. Average prices are before deduction of net transportation costs and do not include gains and losses on financial instruments.

"Average realized ngl price" is comprised of ngl commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's ngl production. Average prices are before deduction of net transportation costs and do not include gains and losses on financial instruments.

"Average realized condensate price" is comprised of condensate commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's condensate production. Average prices are before deduction of net transportation costs and do not include gains and losses on financial instruments.

"Average realized natural gas price" is comprised of natural gas commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's natural gas production. Average prices are before deduction of net transportation costs and do not include gains and losses on financial instruments.

"Net debt to last twelve months ("LTM") EBITDA" is calculated as net debt at a point in time divided by EBITDA earned from that point back for the trailing twelve months.

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

References to gas or natural gas and NGLs in this press release refer to conventional natural gas and natural gas liquids product types, respectively, as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), except where specifically noted otherwise.

The following is intended to provide the product type composition for each of the production figures provided herein, where not already disclosed within tables above:

Light & Medium Crude Oil Heavy

Crude Oil Condensate Natural Gas Liquids1 Conventional

Natural Gas Total

(boe/d) Q1 2023 Average 0% 0% 14% 7% 79% 31,000-33,000 2023 Annual Average 3% 0% 13% 7% 77% 30,000-32,000 2023 Exit Rate 6% 0% 14% 7% 73% 32,000-34,000

Notes:

1) Excludes condensate volumes which have been reported separately.





Crew is a growth-oriented natural gas and liquids producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development. The Company's operations are exclusively located in northeast British Columbia and feature a vast Montney resource with a large contiguous land base in the Greater Septimus and Groundbirch areas in British Columbia, offering significant development potential over the long-term. Crew has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "CR" and on the OTCQB in the US under ticker "CWEGF".

