

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Thursday reported positive results from the Phase 3 AEGEAN study of Imfinzi in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer.



Results from the study evaluating Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery and as adjuvant monotherapy after surgery showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in event-free survival (EFS) versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone followed by surgery for patients with resectable early-stage (IIA-IIIB) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), AstraZeneca said .



The company plans to continue the study as planned, to assess key secondary endpoints including disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS).



