CENTRALNIC GROUP

CentralNic is a UK software company, operating globally through its two businesses, Online Presence and Online Marketing. Through a series of acquisitions, Online Marketing has become the group's primary driver, delivering high double-digit revenue and profit growth year-on-year since the group's first foray in 2019. Now at critical mass, the business is positioned for sustained organic growth, allowing management to prioritise capital allocation and shareholder returns, while maintaining high margins and strong cash conversion.

