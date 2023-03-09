

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's payroll employment increased in the fourth quarter reflecting the improvement in the private sector job creation, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.



Overall payroll employment grew 0.2 percent or 44,000 in the fourth quarter. However, this was slower than the 0.3 percent or 84,100 jobs created in the third quarter. Payroll employment has grown for the eighth straight month.



The overall increase was mainly due to a 0.2 percent rise in private payroll employment. The statistical office revised up private payroll employment for the fourth quarter from flat growth estimated on February 8.



Still this was nearly half of the increase of 0.4 percent posted in the third quarter.



At the same time, public payroll employment remained stable after a marginal 0.1 percent fall in the preceding quarter.



In the fourth quarter, temporary employment increased by 1.1 percent after a 1.5 percent rise in the previous quarter.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken