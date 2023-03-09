Rogue Baron Plc - Shinju wins another gold medal
London, March 9
09 March 2023
ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")
Shinju wins another gold medal
Rogue Baron (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF) is extremely pleased to announce that Shinju, its premium Japanese whisky, won another medal, a Gold Medal at the 2023 L.A. Invitational Wine and Spirits Challenge.
A list of the winners can be found on the below link below:
https://lainvitational.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2023-Los-Angeles-Invitational-Challenge-Results_Spirits-1.pdf
