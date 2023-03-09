Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
PR Newswire
09.03.2023 | 09:36
Rogue Baron Plc - Shinju wins another gold medal

Rogue Baron Plc - Shinju wins another gold medal

PR Newswire

London, March 9

For Immediate Release

09 March 2023

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Shinju wins another gold medal

Rogue Baron (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF) is extremely pleased to announce that Shinju, its premium Japanese whisky, won another medal, a Gold Medal at the 2023 L.A. Invitational Wine and Spirits Challenge.

A list of the winners can be found on the below link below:

https://lainvitational.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2023-Los-Angeles-Invitational-Challenge-Results_Spirits-1.pdf

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

© 2023 PR Newswire
