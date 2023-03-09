First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 March 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061273125 (SHAPE) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062270310 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Shape Robotics, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 5:1 (DK) Shareholders in Shape Robotics A/S will be allocated 1 (one) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. 5 (five) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 13 March - 2023 - 24 March 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 286296 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shape Robotics A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 1,390,000 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to 2,092,523 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 18 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 15 March 2023 - 28 March 2023, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00