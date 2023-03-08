SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022.
Louis Hoch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, "Usio ended the year on a high note, as revenue in the fourth quarter was a record, as well as our tenth consecutive quarter of quarterly revenue growth, which led to our sixth consecutive year of record revenue. Revenue for the year also met our guidance. For the quarter, revenue growth accelerated sequentially from the third quarter in our ACH, Prepaid, and Output Solution businesses as we generate strong momentum that we expect will propel accelerated revenue growth. We also posted record gross profits in the fourth quarter, in part due to the success of our prepaid business, which generated strong residual revenues from large, completed contracts. This led to $1.0 million of positive Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.1"
Mr. Hoch continued, "Growth in both our Prepaid and Output Solutions businesses was very strong in both the quarter and the year. We expect Output Solutions to continue to generate attractive growth in 2023 as we potentially implement one of our largest contracts, expand capacity and implement new technology that will enable our services and solutions to be more efficient and effective. We expect that prepaid revenues and margins should almost double in the upcoming year as we anticipate generating approximately $10-12 million in revenue on programs where we have fulfilled our contractual obligations. The Card business grew, albeit slowly, in 2022 due to customers delaying the start of new implementations, many of which appear to be now ramping up. Our Credit Card business segment is also being integrated into prepaid and ACH programs, a feature that is being well received by many of our customers. Our ACH business was adversely impacted by disruption in the cryptocurrency market in 2022, which began affecting a large customer in the second quarter and continued throughout the remainder of the year. Our business has recovered from this disruption, with strong growth in our returned checks business, and plans to capitalize on any economic weakness that increases activity in lending markets, which will help resume growth in the second half of the year. Absent the ACH business generated from the cryptocurrency market, our ACH business transaction volume grew 46%, dollars processed grew 18%, and returned checks processed went up 45%."
"Despite a number of headwinds throughout 2022, we grew the business, maintained our financial strength, and invested in strengthening the organization in preparation of what we see as another year of outstanding growth and opportunity. The year is already off to a great start, with new customers like the County of Los Angeles, MoviePass and tremendous returns expected from the success of large prepaid programs, where much of our economics were delayed until the contracts were completed. We are extremely excited by the prospect of further growth as we continue to build value for our shareholders."
The Company ended the year in a strong financial position, with positive cash flow achieved once again during the fourth quarter. During the year, the company repurchased approximately 507,000 of its own shares under its Board approved buyback program, which primarily accounts for the change in the company's cash position over the course of 2022. Usio intends to continue to utilize its financial strength to enhance its growth initiatives and maintain its strong business momentum across all business segments, both in terms of enhancing its leading technology as well as expanding its marketing initiatives.
Processing and Transaction Volumes
For the Fourth Quarter, total payment dollars processed through all payment channels were $1.2 billion, down compared to 2021's fourth quarter, mainly attributable to our exit from the cryptocurrency market, which also resulted in a decrease in total payment transactions processed to 9.5 million.
In our Card segment, dollars processed were up 3% and transactions processed were up 49% from the 2021 quarter. Prepaid Card Load Volume was down 23%, transactions processed were down 44%, and purchase dollars processed were down 17% from the same quarter in 2021, as government assistance programs for the COVID-19 pandemic have essentially wound down from their record highs in 2021. ACH electronic check transaction volume was down 32%, electronic check dollars processed were down 67%, and return check transactions processed were down 5% compared to 2021. Absent the ACH business generated from the cryptocurrency market in Q4 of 2022, our ACH business transaction volume grew 35%, dollars processed grew 4%, and returned checks processed went up 10% as compared to 2021. Transactions/pieces processed at Output Solutions were up 32% from the same period in 2021.
For the year, total dollars processed were $7.2 billion, down 24% due to our exit from crypto. Total transactions processed for the year 2022 were 40.8 million, a new full year record and up 16% from full year 2021.
Card dollars processed were up 10% and transactions processed were up 44% over 2021. Compared to the previous year, prepaid card load volumes were up 14%, transactions processed were up 39%, and purchase volume was up 23%. Full year load volumes, transactions, and purchase volumes were records. ACH electronic check transaction volume was down 6%, electronic check dollars processed were down 30%, and returned check transactions processed were up 31% for the year. Absent the ACH business generated from the cryptocurrency market in 2022, our ACH business transaction volume grew 46%, dollars processed grew 18%, and returned checks processed went up 45% as compared to 2021. Transactions/pieces processed at Output Solutions were up 28% over 2021 and equated to over 28.5 million pieces processed in the year.
Share Repurchase Program
For the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 181,000 shares at a cost of approximately $340,000, with an average per share cost of $1.88. Since the initiation of the program on May 13, 2022, the Company has purchased approximately 507,000 shares at a cost of approximately $1,115,000, with an average per share cost of $2.20.
Fiscal 2023 Guidance
The Company continues to expect strong 18-20% growth in revenue in 2023 while also anticipating positive operating cash flows and Adjusted EBITDA1. Guidance is conditioned on no appreciable deterioration in economic conditions.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary
Revenues were $18.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 7% compared to $17.4 million in the same period last year.
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in millions, except percentages)
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
ACH and complementary service revenue
$
3.8
$
4.6
$
(0.8
)
(18
)%
Credit card revenue
6.6
6.4
0.2
4
%
Prepaid card services revenue
3.4
2.6
0.8
31
%
Output solutions revenue
4.9
3.9
1.0
27
%
Total Revenue
$
18.7
$
17.4
$
1.3
7
%
Revenue growth was primarily attributable to a 27% increase in Output solutions revenues, and a 31% increase in Prepaid revenues compared to the same period last year.
Gross profits were $4.7 million, a quarterly record, and up 3% from $4.6 million for the same period last year. Gross margins were 25.1% compared to 26.2% in the same period last year. Gross margins in the quarter primarily reflect a shift to a higher proportion of revenues from our less profitable business lines and a decline in our most profitable business unit, ACH and complementary services.
The Company was nearly breakeven for the quarter, with an operating loss of $(90,814), compared to an operating loss of $(1,497), largely unchanged from the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was a positive $1.0 million in the quarter, up approximately $1.6 million on a sequential basis, but down $0.2 million from $1.3 million in the same period a year ago.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.15 million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to net income of $0.04 million or $0.00 per share for the same period last year.
Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $5.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no significant debt at December 31, 2022.
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below
Financial Results for Full Year 2022
Revenues for 2022 were $69.4 million, up 12% from $61.9 million for the same period last year.
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions, except percentages)
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
ACH and complementary service revenue
$
14.8
$
15.4
$
(0.7
)
(4
)%
Credit card revenue
27.1
25.2
1.9
8
%
Prepaid card services revenue
9.1
6.5
2.6
39
%
Output solutions revenue
18.4
14.8
3.6
24
%
Total Revenue
$
69.4
$
61.9
$
7.5
12
%
Revenue growth was primarily attributable to a $3.6 million, or 24%, increase in Output Solutions revenues, attributable primarily to the success of cross-selling efforts and the conversion of pipeline opportunities into programs. In addition, prepaid revenues were up 39%, driven by the success of our disbursement program partnership, including the significant increase in revenues recognized in one of its largest programs.
Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $14.6 million, down 7% from $15.6 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margins were 21.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 25.2% in the same period in 2021, generally reflecting a shift in business mix over the year.
Profitability for the full year 2022 was adversely impacted by the loss of one of the Company's largest customers, the disruption to efficiency caused thereby, as well as other macroeconomic factors. The Company reported a $5.2 million operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a $0.2 million operating loss for the same period of 2021, due to the decline in gross profits and increases in SG&A expense. The Company reported an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a positive $4.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $5.5 million or $0.27 per share compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 per share in the same period last year.
Conference Call and Webcast
Usio, Inc.'s management will host a conference call with a live webcast Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:30 pm Eastern time to provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company's website at www.usio.com/invest.
A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through March 22, 2023. The replay can be accessed via the Company's website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 1930892.
USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,709,117
$
7,255,321
Accounts receivable, net
4,371,640
4,979,493
Settlement processing assets
49,737,068
63,824,646
Prepaid card load assets
20,170,761
36,590,893
Customer deposits
1,554,122
1,364,193
Inventory
507,355
434,532
Prepaid expenses and other
450,389
426,963
Current assets before merchant reserves
82,500,452
114,876,041
Merchant reserves
4,909,501
6,381,153
Total current assets
87,409,953
121,257,194
Property and equipment, net
3,222,816
3,607,157
Other assets:
Intangibles, net
2,625,360
4,163,894
Deferred tax asset
1,504,000
1,504,000
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,795,483
2,802,113
Other assets
355,357
345,357
Total other assets
7,280,200
8,815,364
Total Assets
$
97,912,969
$
133,679,715
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
858,622
$
1,400,100
Accrued expenses
3,721,108
2,325,665
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
617,319
504,027
Equipment loan, current portion
56,429
54,760
Settlement processing obligations
49,737,068
63,824,646
Prepaid card load liabilities
20,170,761
36,590,893
Customer deposits
1,554,122
1,364,193
Deferred revenues
-
17,647
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations
76,715,429
106,081,931
Merchant reserve obligations
4,909,501
6,381,153
Total current liabilities
81,624,930
112,463,084
Non-current liabilities:
Equipment loan, non-current portion
14,994
71,434
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
2,338,947
2,476,291
Total liabilities
83,978,871
115,010,809
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 27,044,900 and 26,807,145 issued and 25,097,963 and 25,473,453 outstanding in 2022 and 2021
195,471
195,235
Additional paid-in capital
94,048,603
93,100,129
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,946,937 and 1,333,692 shares in 2022 and 2021
(3,749,027
)
(2,404,458
)
Deferred compensation
(5,697,900
)
(6,842,195
)
Accumulated deficit
(70,863,049
)
(65,379,805
)
Total stockholders' equity
13,934,098
18,668,906
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
97,912,969
$
133,679,715
USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December
December
December
December
Revenues
$
18,705,496
$
17,426,465
$
69,428,285
$
61,942,316
Cost of services
14,015,833
12,862,258
54,835,069
46,309,706
Gross profit
4,689,663
4,564,207
14,593,216
15,632,610
Selling, general and administrative:
Stock-based compensation
531,666
501,409
2,072,041
1,489,976
Other expenses
3,677,161
3,304,888
15,000,487
11,654,340
Depreciation and Amortization
571,650
759,407
2,735,118
2,643,675
Total operating expenses
4,780,477
4,565,704
19,807,646
15,787,991
Operating (loss)
(90,814
)
(1,497
)
(5,214,430
)
(155,381
)
Other income:
Interest income
10,762
1,240
15,237
7,643
Other income (expense)
-
279
-
279
Interest expense
(807
)
(1,350
)
(4,051
)
(4,314
)
Other income and (expense), net
9,955
169
11,186
3,608
(Loss) before income taxes
(80,859
)
(1,328
)
(5,203,244
)
(151,773
)
Federal income tax (benefit)
-
(110,000
)
-
(110,000
)
State income tax expense
70,000
69,861
280,000
279,861
Income taxes
70,000
(40,139
)
280,000
169,861
Net Income (Loss)
$
(150,859
)
$
38,811
$
(5,483,244
)
$
(321,634
)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Basic (loss) per common share:
$
(0.01
)
$
0.00
$
(0.27
)
$
(0.02
)
Diluted (loss) per common share:
$
(0.01
)
$
0.00
$
(0.27
)
$
(0.02
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,548,742
20,156,562
20,379,386
20,028,850
Diluted
20,548,742
20,156,562
20,379,386
20,028,850
USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
December 31,
December 31,
Operating Activities
Net (loss)
$
(5,483,244
)
$
(321,634
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation
1,196,584
771,808
Amortization
1,538,534
1,871,867
Bad Debt
-
151,951
Deferred federal income tax
-
(110,000
)
Non-cash stock-based compensation
2,072,041
1,489,976
Amortization of stock warrant costs
20,963
35,940
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
607,853
(2,267,806
)
Prepaid expenses and other
(23,426
)
(125,208
)
Operating lease right-to-use assets
6,630
(130,847
)
Other assets
(10,000
)
22,721
Inventory
(72,823
)
(258,066
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
853,965
1,410,472
Operating lease liabilities
(24,052
)
137,522
Prepaid card load obligations
(16,420,132
)
28,980,651
Merchant reserves
(1,471,652
)
(1,884,402
)
Customer deposits
189,929
58,897
Deferred revenue
(17,647
)
(48,925
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
(17,036,477
)
29,784,917
Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(812,242
)
(1,273,039
)
Net cash (used) by investing activities
(812,242
)
(1,273,039
)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from PPP Loan Program
-
165,996
Forgiveness of PPP Loan
(54,771
)
(39,802
)
Proceeds from private offering
-
1,000,000
Purchases of treasury stock
(1,344,569
)
(238,737
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
(1,399,340
)
887,457
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and merchant reserves
(19,248,059
)
29,399,335
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year
51,591,560
22,192,225
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Year
$
32,343,501
$
51,591,560
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
4,314
$
4,314
Income taxes
269,500
116,204
Non-cash transactions:
Issuance of deferred stock compensation
166,330
2,164,361
USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock
Additional
Treasury
Deferred
Accumulated
Total Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Capital
Stock
Compensation
Deficit
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
26,260,776
$
194,692
$
89,659,433
$
(2,165,721
)
$
(5,926,872
)
$
(65,058,171
)
$
16,703,361
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
536,878
535
2,750,204
-
(2,168,347
)
-
582,392
Warrant compensation cost
-
-
35,940
-
-
-
35,940
Cashless warrant exercise
39,745
39
(39
)
-
-
-
-
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest
(173,111
)
(173
)
(345,267
)
-
241,295
-
(104,145
)
Issuance of common stock, private offering
142,857
142
999,858
-
-
-
1,000,000
Deferred compensation amortization
-
-
-
-
1,011,729
-
1,011,729
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(238,737
)
-
-
(238,737
)
Net (loss) for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(321,634
)
(321,634
)
Balance at December 31, 2021
26,807,145
$
195,235
$
93,100,129
$
(2,404,458
)
$
(6,842,195
)
$
(65,379,805
)
$
18,668,906
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
369,755
368
1,182,939
-
(166,329
)
-
1,016,978
Warrant compensation cost
-
-
20,963
-
-
-
20,963
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest
(132,000
)
(132
)
(255,428
)
-
145,498
-
(110,062
)
Deferred compensation amortization
-
-
-
-
1,165,126
-
1,165,126
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(1,344,569
)
-
-
(1,344,569
)
Net (loss) for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(5,483,244
)
(5,483,244
)
Balance at December 31, 2022
27,044,900
$
195,471
$
94,048,603
$
(3,749,027
)
$
(5,697,900
)
$
(70,863,049
)
$
13,934,098
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December
December
December 31,
December 31,
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
Operating (Loss)
$
(90,814
)
$
(1,497
)
$
(5,214,430
)
$
(155,381
)
Depreciation and amortization
571,650
759,407
2,735,118
2,643,675
EBITDA
480,836
757,910
(2,479,312
)
2,488,294
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net
531,666
501,409
2,072,041
1,489,976
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,012,502
$
1,259,319
$
(407,271
)
$
3,978,270
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:
Revenues
$
18,705,496
$
17,426,465
$
69,428,285
$
61,942,316
Adjusted EBITDA
1,012,502
1,259,319
(407,271
)
3,978,270
Adjusted EBITDA margins
5.4
%
7.2
%
(0.6
)%
6.4
%
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
December 31,
December 31,
Reconciliation from net cash provided (used) by operating activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (used):
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
(17,036,477
)
$
29,784,917
Operating cash flow (used) adjustments:
Prepaid card load obligations
16,420,132
(28,980,651
)
Customer deposits
(189,929
)
(58,897
)
Merchant reserves
1,471,652
1,884,402
Operating lease right-of-use assets
(6,630
)
130,847
Operating lease liabilities
24,052
(137,522
)
Total adjustments to net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
17,719,277
$
(27,161,821
)
Adjusted operating cash flows (used)
$
682,800
$
2,623,096
