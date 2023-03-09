DJ Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 08-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2824
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 86490916
CODE: PRIC LN
ISIN: LU1931975079
