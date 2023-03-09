DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (GISG LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.7721

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4843157

CODE: GISG LN

ISIN: LU1910940425

