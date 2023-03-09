Acquisition shortens product lead times and adds meaningful capacity to support global growth

Unibloc Hygienic Technologies (UHT, www.unibloctech.com), a global provider of hygienic positive displacement pumps, air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps, drum pumps, and other flow control products, today announced the acquisition of Metaltech Precision Engineers Ltd. Metaltech, a UK-based CNC machining services provider, enjoys a nearly 50-year operating history as a critical supply chain partner to the hygienic flow control industry. The acquisition of Metaltech allows UHT to further vertically integrate its supply chain, shortening product lead times to Unibloc customers and adding meaningful capacity to support global growth.

Metaltech, founded in 1976, is a precision engineering and CNC machining services vendor with a specialization in the hygienic flow control sector. UHT is one of Metaltech's largest customers, and the two businesses enjoy a 20+ year working relationship. Metaltech provides machining for a wide range of UHT's hygienic pumps that serve the food, beverage, bakery/confection, meat and poultry, brewery, pharmaceutical and transportation markets globally.

"With the two companies' long history of partnership, Metaltech and UHT leadership saw an opportunity to bring Metaltech's team members, experience and equipment inside the UHT organization," said Chris Stevens, CEO of Unibloc Hygienic Technologies. "The combination of the two businesses fits hand-in-glove with our internal manufacturing investments and continues our strategy of providing superior customer responsiveness combined with the assurance they will receive premium quality hygienic flow control equipment."

In early December 2022, UHT announced that the company had made significant investments in new CNC equipment capacity at its Bolney, UK facility. Additional investments in two new lathes, one delivered in January 2023, and one expected to be delivered in June 2023, will further enable additional precision machining capacity and support a 24-hour operation.

This is the third acquisition in 18 months for Unibloc Hygienic Technologies, a May River Capital portfolio company. In January, UHT acquired Standard Pump, a Duluth, GA-based manufacturer of hygienic and industrial process pumps, including drum pumps and other fluid handling equipment. In August 2021, the company acquired Flotronic Pumps a UK-based manufacturer of specialized hygienic, AODD pumps and related accessories.

"The vertical integration of Metaltech into the UHT portfolio allows Unibloc to have meaningful additional control over its supply chain," said Dan Barlow, founding partner, May River Capital. "The acquisition supports UHT's growth strategy and further enhances the company's operating efficiency. We are pleased to welcome the Metaltech team to the UHT platform," he said.

About Unibloc Hygienic Technologies

An experienced participant in flow control technology and performance, Unibloc Hygienic Technologies offers precision-engineered positive displacement pumps, AODD pumps, drum pumps, and other highly engineered products for demanding hygienic flow control applications. UHT serves a variety of hygienic industries, including food, beverage, bakery/confection, meat and poultry, brewery, pharmaceutical, and transportation, under the Unibloc, Flotronic, Standard Pump and Hygenitec subsidiary brands. UHT's highly efficient, easy-to-maintain products help customers fight downtime, achieve a lower cost of operation, and meet deadlines with confidence. Learn more at www.unibloctech.com.

About Metaltech

Metaltech was founded in 1976 and has historically operated as a specialized precision CNC machining vendor with a focus in the hygienic flow control sector. Metaltech employs a comprehensive range of CNC machining equipment at its facility in Hailsham, UK, enabling its team of engineers to machine tight-tolerance precision components with accuracy, efficiency, and quality. Learn more at https://www.metaltech.uk.com.

About May River Capital

May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market, industrial growth companies. May River Capital invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com.

