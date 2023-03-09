ATFX Connect: ATFX Names Industry Expert 'Chris James' as Head of Liquidity Management

LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ATFX UK announced that it had tapped Chris James, an industry platform liquidity veteran, to head its liquidity management team in the UK.

ATFX hired James primarily for his years of professional experience in the Forex brokerage industry. James has deep market experience in institutional liquidity management and has held leadership positions in this critical role with other financial services firms. His experience will allow him to seize market opportunities and help clients make optimal decisions for their accounts and portfolios.

Chris James, ATFX Head of Liquidity, commented: "It is a great pleasure to finally join ATFX, a brand I have researched extensively. The excellent services and forward-looking fintech innovations created by the broker amazed me. I am excited to be a part of ATFX and contribute my experience towards the broker's future success. I will spare no effort in creating better services for ATFX clients using my experience in liquidity and capital management." He added: "I believe my experience will enable me to bring both short-term tactical advantages and long-term strategic benefits to our customers and partners. Ultimately, I want to help ATFX attain its global vision."

Confronted with a volatile market environment, only competitive brokers with an experienced and dedicated talent pool, high brand value, strong market power, and robust culture can succeed. Such firms will be grounded and thrive despite the challenges and market uncertainties in this new era. ATFX's growth is inseparable from continuous self-improvement. With the rapid advancements in science and technology, ATFX will ramp up its efforts in upgrading its platform technology to satisfy and exceed the needs of its customers with a deeper liquidity offering and improved management of all tradeable instruments.

Despite the challenge posed by the wide range of products, services and technologies we offer, our goal is to consistently meet the needs of our loyal customers. ATFX's services are always tailored to the highest criteria in our different markets, and our technologies always guarantee seamless services regardless of where our clients are. ATFX will continue being a pacesetter in the Forex and CFDs industry, constantly evolving based on the strong global presence we have created with our talent system, products and services.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena to launch its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to the institutional community. With the focus on the professional investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

