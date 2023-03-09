Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
09.03.23
09:13 Uhr
2,995 Euro
+0,010
+0,34 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2023 | 10:10
103 Leser
Suominen Corporation: Suominen has published its Annual Report 2022

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EET)

Suominen's Annual Report 2022 has been published today.

The Annual Report includes Annual review, the Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements for 2022, the Auditor's report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability report in accordance with the GRI standards.

Together with the Annual Report, Suominen publishes the Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements as an xHTML file in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labeled with XBRL tags and notes have been labeled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Suominen's ESEF Financial Statements. The assurance has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000.

The Annual Report is published on Suominen's website www.suominen.fi and is attached to this stock exchange release as a PDF file and as an xHTML file.

The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English. If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please send an e-mail with your name and postal address to communications@suominencorp.com.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For additional information:
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi

Attachments

  • 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52-2022-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d653ea0-28b9-4430-a950-a41679a87c88)
  • Suominen Annual Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b7f74905-5f59-4a29-8839-0471ac73588a)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
